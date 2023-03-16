The latest version of the Napa High football program’s reset button involves digging into its past to revive its future.

Recently, the program has hit the reset button more than a teenager at the arcade.

Slightly over one month after hiring Chris Harris as its new football head coach, the 2004 Napa High graduate continues to make tracks in laying the groundwork to revitalize a once-proud program that was a perennial winner.

Harris, who played fullback and linebacker for Napa, is the son of longtime Napa High teacher and freshman football coach Jerry Harris. The younger Harris is finishing out the school year as a teacher at Folsom High, where he has served as the freshman head coach and previously defensive coordinator. The elder Harris will return as the Grizzlies' freshman head coach.

Chris Harris has been coming to Napa on weekends.

“I’ve been coming down on Fridays to organize meetings and talk to coaches. I usually drive back Saturday evening,” he said.

Harris wasted no time putting a coaching staff together. The varsity assistants are Chris Yepson, Axel Chowell, Earl Joseph, KaVell Jenkins, Russell Becker, Ramon Ochoa, Sam Valencia and David Alvarez. Chris Cortese is the new JV head coach.

The hiring of Harris has generated initial excitement for a program that has mostly struggled mightily since the resignation of Troy Mott after the 2016 season amid alleged hazing incidents. Mott resigned over differences with the administration regarding control over which assistant coaches to retain.

Harris becomes the fifth head coach in that span with Jesus Martinez, Tom Pettithome, Richie Wessman, and Askari Adams being the others. In that time frame, the Grizzlies have gone 15-37. The only brief oasis of success came in 2019 when the program went 7-4 under Wessman and defensive coordinator Adams, reaching the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

According to an Instagram post, 107 youngsters have signed up to play football for the Grizzlies. That number does not include current eighth-graders who will be freshmen next school year. It’s an encouraging sign for a program that has struggled to field viable roster sizes proportional to the school’s enrollment, which sits at about 1,700 students.

“Right now, it seems like people are very excited to get things going in a different direction,” Harris said. “Based on recent past experiences, things haven’t been the most successful, so I think everyone is excited for a change in opportunity.”

Harris has never been a varsity coach, but his resume is attention-grabbing. He is a third-generation Napan who was on the Napa High freshman coaching staff from 2008-2012 as an offensive and defensive coordinator and taught at the school from 2016-2018.

He graduated from Sacramento State with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, before earning a master's degree in education from National University. He taught at Folsom High for the past five years after spending four years living in Granada, Spain, where he taught and coached football for the Granada Lions and guided them to a Division II National Championship.

Folsom High won back-to-back CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division I championships and reached the I-AA state playoffs in 2021 and 2022. As the Bulldogs' freshman coach, it stands to reason Harris has sweat equity in the varsity teams achieving those feats.

Harris’ vision of building a high-functioning program from freshman to varsity is something he witnessed first-hand as a coach at Folsom High and as a player and coach at Napa High.

“To be successful on varsity you have to be able to build a program. You have to instill things that are going to be attributes that are needed to win at the next level,” Harris said. “The freshman and JV levels are critical to the success of the program. Even at the varsity level, everything we do has to do with steps and stances, doing your job, and making sure you are in the right position. Football in general comes down to fundamentals. If your fundamentals are not evolving, it’s going to be hard to be successful.”

One of the staples to establishing a successful program is strength and conditioning, which Ignacio “Nacho” Franco oversees. Franco has been the Grizzlies' wrestling head coach for 25 years, with Jerry Harris on his staff, and operates a CrossFit business locally.

“If you are bigger, stronger and faster, the other parts of the game are a lot easier,” Harris said. “Being in the weight room and having a great strength and conditioning program is one of the most crucial parts of being a successful program. Time together is a big part of it. One of our meetings involved a meet and greet to get to know each other. We’re going to be working together for many years into the future. Building those bonds is important because you spend a lot of time with each other.”

Harris did not divulge specifics on how the Grizzlies will look schematically. For the last three years, Napa High has been a pass-heavy team — a major contrast from the option-based offenses under Mott, Jerry Dunlap, Bob Herlocker and Les Franco. Harris wants the offense to be balanced, running and passing equally well, but believes achieving that feat begins with a physical running game.

“One thing Napa High always had going for it is the ability to run the ball effectively,” Harris said. “Your ability to run the football dictates what you are able to do. That’s true from Pee Wee football to professional football. Seeing things like that in practice against run-heavy situations, you are in the trenches more. You can grind teams down by running the football, but we plan on being a balanced offense.”

Since Harris is not in Napa yet on a full-time basis, various teachers and administrators have been his eyes and ears until he gets here for good.

“I’ve leaned heavily on the strength and conditioning side with Nacho Franco,” he said. “He’s running the strength and conditioning for the football program right now, with weightlifting in the sixth period as well. Manya Franco (a physical education teacher and Franco’s wife) is doing the early flight class. I have leaned on (Athletic Director) Darci Ward, (Principal) Ean Ainsworth and (P.E. teacher) Kim Whipple, who have been helping the process on campus to make sure we are staying on track with the kids and make sure they are showing up to weightlifting and getting what they need when it comes to grades and attendance issues.

“I’ve leaned more on teachers at this point than assistant coaches. Apart from Nacho and Manya, there’s not much you can do right now. We would love to get back to where we once were when Troy Mott was the head coach and things were working very well. We want to get back to where we are winning football games and being competitive.”

While getting back to winning at a supremely high level against the top-flight teams will take ample work, Harris implementing a structured program would appear to have the Grizzlies on the road to respectability sooner rather than later. The opportunity to get his alma mater back to its once-familiar success coupled with returning to his roots were appealing motivators for Harris.

“It has a lot to do with things falling into place,” he said. “I was looking to continue teaching but wanted to coach football as well. The opportunity arose for the head coaching position. My wife was ready to have a change in her job as well. The opportunity seemed to arise at a good time for my family as well. My grandmother lives here and it’s a good chance to be back with my family. I’m excited about the opportunity and for the people who are going to be here.”

