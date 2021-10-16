Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies score 5 TDs but get routed by Casa Grande, 70-34

When a high school football team scores five touchdowns in its homecoming game, there is a good chance it will win — unless the opponent scores 10 of them.
That was the case for the winless Grizzlies on Friday night as they fell to Vine Valley Athletic League leader Casa Grande of Petaluma, 70-34, at Memorial Stadium.
While eclipsing 100 points, the two sides combined for more than 1,000 total yards.
Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous, who already owns the Bay Area’s single-game passing record, was 34 of 44 for 516 yards and with eight touchdowns on the evening.
“He’s really good and they have a really great offense, as well as great skill-position guys,” said Napa head coach and defensive coordinator Askari Adams. “But hey, when you're playing quarter defense and you're not staying deep, at that point it’s just playing catch and that happened a couple times tonight. That is a good team and they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in the conference this year, but I think defensively we’re a lot better than that.”
Casa Grande (5-2, 3-0 VVAL) never trailed, as the visitors needed only two plays to find the end zone on the opening drive. Porteous found Marcus Scott for a 19-yard touchdown pass, but the Gauchos missed the two-point-conversion pass.
Napa (0-7, 0-3 VVAL) came out slow on offense, Casa Grande returned the punt to the Grizzlies’ 30-yard line, and Porteous connected with Scott to the 3-yard line. Ryder Jacobson followed with what would be the only rushing touchdown by either team. Porteous added a conversion pass to make it 14-0 with just 3:20 elapsed.
University of New Mexico commit Christoph Horton continues to be a special weapon for the Grizzlies, however, as the senior tight end had a huge game receiving as well as on special teams.
A solid return by Horton gave Napa at a chance to claw back into the game. The Grizzlies managed to get to the Casa Grande 2-yard line before sophomore quarterback Yovanni Palma was sacked at the 10. Palma then threw to Horton on a fade pattern, but the pass was intercepted by Cody Rodrigo.
Casa Grande wasted little time adding to its lead, as Porteous threw a 33-yard touchdown strike to Shane Runyeon for a 21-0 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver would finish with 10 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
Many teams would quickly fold and wait for the running clock, but Napa continued to fight for every inch. Horton was a perfect safety blanket for his young quarterback. Double-teamed most of the evening, the senior caught a 26-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. Horton would finish with a team-high nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdown grabs.
“He's a special talent and when he puts his mind to it, you get games like this. What we’re trying to do is get him to be like that every week,” Adams said. “He is a guy who gets double and tripled teams every game and he is still able to produce. It’s great to have a kid like that. We just have to keep feeding him the ball.”
The Casa Grande offense had an answer for any Napa momentum, however. Five passes later, Porteous hit Caden Cramer for a 10-yard score. He found Lucas Miles with a 4-yard TD pass to make it 35-7. The Grizzlies answered with Palma’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Horton with 9 seconds left. It appeared they would have momentum when they received the second-half kickoff. However, Porteous evaded pressure and hurled a 55-yard Hail Mary to Runyeon for the buzzer-beating score and a 42-13 halftime cushion.
The second half was a game of cat and mouse, as Casa Grande attempted to put the game fully out of reach so it could rest its starters. Napa had other plans, though, as with each Gauchos score the Grizzlies found the end zone on the next drive. Palma connected on back-to-back 34-yard touchdown passes to Raul Castellanos to end the third quarter, finishing with a season-high 291 yards on 13-of-26 passing with five touchdowns. His last scoring strike of the night was a 48-yarder to Gerardo Madrigal.
“Yovanni, he was great and he’s still a sophomore,” Adams said. “He came in a little nervous, but he is starting to gain confidence. Tonight was the first night for him running the ball and he’s a natural. He was a wide receiver at the beginning of the year until our quarterback (junior Anthony Tubridy) got hurt. He’s a great athlete and he is getting better each week.”
Napa travels to take on Petaluma next week to try to avenge a loss last season that was decided on a last-second field goal.
