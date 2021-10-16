Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies score 5 TDs but get routed by Casa Grande, 70-34

“He's a special talent and when he puts his mind to it, you get games like this. What we’re trying to do is get him to be like that every week,” Adams said. “He is a guy who gets double and tripled teams every game and he is still able to produce. It’s great to have a kid like that. We just have to keep feeding him the ball.”

The Casa Grande offense had an answer for any Napa momentum, however. Five passes later, Porteous hit Caden Cramer for a 10-yard score. He found Lucas Miles with a 4-yard TD pass to make it 35-7. The Grizzlies answered with Palma’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Horton with 9 seconds left. It appeared they would have momentum when they received the second-half kickoff. However, Porteous evaded pressure and hurled a 55-yard Hail Mary to Runyeon for the buzzer-beating score and a 42-13 halftime cushion.

The second half was a game of cat and mouse, as Casa Grande attempted to put the game fully out of reach so it could rest its starters. Napa had other plans, though, as with each Gauchos score the Grizzlies found the end zone on the next drive. Palma connected on back-to-back 34-yard touchdown passes to Raul Castellanos to end the third quarter, finishing with a season-high 291 yards on 13-of-26 passing with five touchdowns. His last scoring strike of the night was a 48-yarder to Gerardo Madrigal.