Napa Valley Prep Football: Horton leads Napa past Sonoma Valley in finale, 36-24

When it’s the final game of the season, going out with a win is nice.

On Friday night, that’s what the Napa High football team did when it beat Sonoma Valley 36-24 in the season finale for both teams at Memorial Stadium.

Players and coaches alike were happy to end the season with a Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

For senior wide receiver Christoph Horton, a University of New Mexico commit, it felt like the culmination of four years of hard work.

“It means a lot because a lot of these kids I’ve been playing with since my freshman year when I first started playing football,” he explained. “So it was cool to leave the school with the win with my brothers.”

October saw the Grizzlies (1-9, 1-5 VVAL) absorb three blowouts but play tough in the games that followed — a 14-7 heartbreaker at Justin-Siena, a 41-27 loss at Petaluma that was a seven-point game going into the fourth quarter, and finally, a victory.

“I mean, it’s huge,” second-year head coach Askari Adams said. “These kids have been so close all year, always been like one or two plays away, and tonight they came out and were clicking team and doing a great job. Special teams was doing well. This is something that we expected from them all year.”

Horton was the star of the contest. He ended the night with four total touchdowns, including a pair of 14-yarders thrown his way by Yovanni Palma, and ended the night with 100 receiving yards on five receptions. He finished the season with 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

“He came in excited for his last game,” Adams said of Horton. “He came out and made a point tonight and he did a great job.”

Horton also added a pair of rushing touchdowns. His first rushing score came from 50 yards out and his other one from 3 yards away. He accumulated 110 yards rushing on eight carries.

“Coaches wrote up some good plays,” Horton said. “We were executing them very good.”

Palma also played his best game of the season, competing 11 of 15 passes for 235 yards. The sophomore also added 13 yards on the ground on five rushes. The only other score for the Grizzlies came when Palma found Raul Castellanos for a 13-yard score with four minutes left in the first half.

Napa also converted a field goal. Kevin Rico sent it through the uprights from 26 yards out with 10:40 left in the first half.

The Grizzlies played their best game defensively, as well, racking up eight sacks and forcing a fumble.

“I’m always happy to see turnovers,” said Adams, who is also the defensive coordinator. “The demons came out tonight, and they played aggressively. I challenge them every week. But I really challenged them this week, about coming out and playing Napa football and playing Napa defense.”

The Dragons (1-9, 0-6 VVAL) stayed in the game thanks to the hard-fought efforts of its own sophomore quarterback, Trent Ohman. He had rushing touchdowns from 20 and 9 yards out and found Spencer Jacobs for a 10-yard scoring pass. The other score for Sonoma Valley came on a 34-yard field goal by Mikey Serbicki.

For both teams, the season is now complete. For Napa, it’s huge to end the season with a win heading into the first normal offseason in a few years.

“The kids coming back, we’ll give them some time off and then we’ll be coming back in January and working our butts off in the weight room,” Adams said. “As you can tell this year, we weren’t a strong team, so the main thing is that we get stronger and faster.”