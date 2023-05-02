Having been the junior varsity head coach and a varsity assistant at national power Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas the last two football seasons, new American Canyon head coach Trevor Hudson takes over with high hopes for the Wolves.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Hired as the Wolves’ successor to John Montante in late February and approved by the district board on March 9, Hudson wants to get the program over the hump after American Canyon fell to 0-3 all-time in section playoff semifinals.

Hudson read up on the 2022 Wolves, who were seeded No. 3 in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs when they fell 35-34 at No. 2 seed Windsor in a semifinal when sophomore Abdul Kates Jr. was ruled down at the Jaguars’ 1-yard line after making a fourth-down catch in the final seconds.

“They were one yard away from beating Windsor on a very controversial call,” he said. “Coach Montante and the previous staff did a great job getting these kids prepared to play football and I’m looking at it from the standpoint of, the changes I want to make is I don’t want it to be a 1-yard game. We want to put our kids in a position where we are dominant on offense, defense and special teams, with all three facets getting after it and having high-octane energy, attitude and effort.

“Our motto will be ‘Let’s E.A.T,’ which stands for effort, accountability and tenacity.”

Getting further in the playoffs wasn’t the first thing that came up when Hudson was asked why he wanted to coach American Canyon football.

“I have a passion and desire to help young men, not only on the football field but in the classroom,” he said.

Hudson retired from the U.S Air Force as a nuclear medicine technologist after 20½ years in February 2022. He now has the same position with Stanford Health Care. He and his wife of 18 years, Wynter, have three sons, Benjamin, Jaylen and Jayden.

Benjamin, who starred for Bishop Gorman before graduating last year, redshirted his freshman season on the Stanford University football team last fall and will be a redshirt freshman inside linebacker this fall.

“Me and my family were coming out to visit him quite often to watch his games,” Trevor said. “Now my other sons will be able to see their big brother play, and we won’t have to catch a 6 a.m. flight anymore.”

Hudson many previous football coaching jobs included one as varsity defensive coordinator at Vacaville Christian in 2015. Before that, he was the head coach in 2011 and 2012 at Falcon High School in Colorado Springs, where each team finished 7-4 overall with a first-round playoff loss.

He was the defensive line coach at Discovery Canyon High in Colorado Springs in 2011, varsity defensive coordinator at Coronado High in Colorado Springs in 2009 and 2010, JV head coach in 2009 at Manitou Springs High in Manitou Springs, Colo., and freshman coach at Air Academy High in Colorado Springs in 2007.

“I don’t know where I found the hours in the day, but I found them, and that doesn’t happen without the support of my wife and my family being behind me to support me,” he said. “It doesn’t happen without that strong backbone and she is the backbone who keeps me going. We would like this to be our last move. American Canyon is a great community, one that I want to call home.”

When Hudson was at Gorman, coaching the defensive line and special teams, the Gaels went 14-1 in 2021 with a 25-24 preseason loss to Hamilton of Chandler, Ariz., and a state title, and 14-1 in 2022 with a 24-21 preseason loss to Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif., and another state crown.

When he decided it was time to move back to Northern California, he saw a good opportunity at American Canyon.

“I knew the history of American Canyon and knew it was a fairly new school, and I felt like it was a program that was just on the cusp,” he said. “Coach Montante did a great job of getting it in the right direction, and I look forward to getting it across the finish line.”

“I thank Coach (Brent) Browner at Bishop Gorman for giving me the opportunity to be part of his staff at different levels and it was a great learning experience for me. You go from a place like that and you know what it takes to be a dominant program, something I would like to recreate and actually accelerate here at American Canyon. My goal is to make us a nationally recognized program one day. That’s going to take some work — from the community, from myself, from the other coaches and, mostly importantly, from the players and the students. From what I’ve seen, this place is a diamond in the rough and I think it can be that program and I look forward to trying to get there.”

Like Montante, he said he’s a high-energy type of head coach.

“I’m about motivating kids. I’m passionate about helping young people,” he said. “Not just helping them on the football field. I want to help them in life. Whether they want to play football at the next level or whether they want to be a welder or a carpenter or to go into the military, I’m all about helping them. As a football coach, I am very in-your-face as far as getting them up, getting them excited. I am a chest bumper. I am a high-fiver. I think a line in the movie ‘Remember the Titans’ said it best: ‘Attitude reflects leadership.’ I want to make sure they are getting the attitude, that we are a team to be reckoned with.”

Hudson said his offense will cater to the skills of his players, who will have spring practices starting May 15.

“I know they had a lot of success with the spread concept and RPOs (Run Pass Option), and it’s something that I’m familiar with, but each year it’s a new team,” he said. “Once we get together in spring ball and see some of the kids that we have, we’ll definitely be able to formulate an offense.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and start coaching football.”

Today in sports history: May 3 Video 1941: Whirlaway has easy start to Triple Crown with win at Kentucky Derby 1952: CBS first network to televise Kentucky Derby 1981: Boston Celtics erase 11-point deficit to beat Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 1986: 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker wins his fourth Kentucky Derby 2003: Funny Cide becomes first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win Kentucky Derby. 2007: Golden State is first No. 8 seed to capture best-of-seven playoff series 2008: Big Brown first horse since filly Regret in 1915 to win Derby after three career starts 2012: LeBron James, Heat hand Knicks their NBA postseason-record 13th straight loss APTOPIX Kentucky Derby Horse Racing 2014: Marian Gaborik scores with 7 seconds left, then in overtime to lift Kings to playoff win