Napa Valley Prep Football: Hungry Wolves blank Braves

American Canyon dominated on both sides of the ball, handing host Justin-Siena its first shutout loss since August in a 35-0 Vine Valley Athletic League rout Friday night at Dodd Stadium.

Kapono Liu had 15 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Ojani Castillo had 15 carries for 74 yards and three scores, and quarterback Kaleb Anderson was 8 of 8 passing for 99 yards while keeping the ball three times for 35 yards.

Castillo also had an interception on defense, while James Aken, David Garcia and Dalano Murray each had a sack.

American Canyon’s offense was playing so well, it was able to put together an 88-yard scoring drive in about a minute to make it 21-0 just before before halftime.

“The kids played well. Took care of business. Proud of them,” Wolves head coach John Montante said. “Kaleb did good, Ojani did good, Kapono did good, and you don’t do that without a great performance from your offensive line, and you don’t do that without a good performance from the defensive line.

“Justin-Siena always does a good job on offense. They hide receivers, they scheme guys open. But our secondary played really well. Kids came out and did what they needed to do. I’m really proud of them.”

Justin-Siena (5-4, 2-3 VVAL) should still be in a good position to make the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs because all five of its wins are over opponents in the same division or higher.

Meanwhile, American Canyon (6-3, 4-1 VVAL) may need to hand Petaluma its first league loss next Friday night to make the Division 3 playoffs — unless Casa Grande (2-2 VVAL) was able to do it in its annual Saturday afternoon Egg Bowl rivalry game against visiting Petaluma (4-0 VVAL) this weekend.

Either way, Montante looks forward to the matchup. Playing on different days meant he and Trojans head coach Rick Krist had the chance to watch each other's team play in person this weekend.

“It’s going to be a good one. They do a good job over there,” he said. “We’re pretty similar in a lot of ways. They run, we run. Their line play has been really good this year, ours has been pretty good this year. Their coaching staff does a good job and I like to think our coaching staff does a good job as well from time to time, so it should be a good game.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.