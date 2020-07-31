Napa Valley Prep Football: Individual at Napa High football workouts tests positive for COVID-19

An individual involved with the football workouts at Napa High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent from Principal Monica Ready to the parents of players.

In the July 30 email, obtained by the Register, Ready writes: “This letter is to inform you that a student or staff member in your child’s summer football conditioning cohort (pod) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last date of known exposure to the cohort was July 24, 2020.”

The Napa Valley Unified School District did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Since offseason workouts started in late June, student-athletes have been able to practice only in groups of 10 or fewer athletes based on health and safety guidelines laid out in the Napa Valley Unified School District's Return to Play policy.

Offseason conditioning came to an end last week for most schools in the county following the postponement of high school sports until December and January. Workouts had been taking place since late June.

This is the first known COVID-19 case involving a member of a school in Napa County. The American Canyon High football team ended its workouts over a week ago due to a COVID-19 scare that was ultimately a false alarm.

As of Thursday, the county's cases continue to climb. Five more positive tests brought the total to 865 since March, but over half of the positive tests have come in July. While 391 people are considered recovered, there are still currently 466 active cases with eight deaths and 14 currently hospitalized.

