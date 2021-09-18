Napa Valley Prep Football: Jaguars rout banged-up Grizzlies, 52-7

“Right now we aren’t doing the little things and that is the stuff we have stressed from Day 1,” Adams said. “You have to do the little things to improve. We are doing them, but just not consistently enough. That is the biggest issue right now.”

Napa’s lone scoring drive came on the first series of the second half, but almost never happened.

Palma started with a 27-yard completion to Horton, with the senior tight end snagging the ball in between two defenders. The Grizzlies looked to find Horton again, but Makhi Johnson intercepted the pass and returned it 79 yards for an apparent pick-six. The play was called back, however, because of a roughing-the-passer penalty for a late hit on Palma. Mata powered his way to the 1-yard line and then crashed his way into the end zone on the next play. Raul Castellanos split the uprights with ease for the extra point.

“Mata runs hard and that is always good. I am trying to get him to stop running into people, but he is a good back and he is going to get better throughout the year,” Adams said. “He is a young kid and he wasn’t on varsity last year, so he is getting his feet wet. He is still making some rookie mistakes, much like the rest of the team, but we are going to get better. I just want these kids to come out and play Napa football. When we do that, we’ll do well.”