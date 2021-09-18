Napa Valley Prep Football: Jaguars rout banged-up Grizzlies, 52-7

WINDSOR — When a nonleague game is scheduled a few years ahead of time, the teams may no longer be as evenly matched once it comes around.
That was the case between Napa and Windsor, as the Grizzlies ran into one of the top teams in the Redwood Empire Friday evening. The Jaguars scored on their first seven drives and forced a running clock in the second half, breezing to a 52-7 victory over Napa at Ian Kirkpatrick Stadium in Sonoma County.
“It’s a good program over there and they’re coached well. We knew that coming in, and they were hitting on all cylinders tonight,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “We aren’t there yet, but it's a learning process.”
Windsor (3-0) traditionally has put together a quality program that can be used as a strong measuring stick for some of the top teams in the North Bay. But this offseason, the Jaguars made statewide waves when they brought in former Cardinal Newman head coach Paul Cronin and nearly his whole staff to take the talent-rich side to the next level. With a large group of returning players on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars quickly rocketed to the top of many preseason North Bay rankings.
Chase Vehmeyer and the Windsor offense took the ball first and never trailed, as the gunslinger put together a near-perfect showing under center. The senior connected with three different receivers and needed only three minutes to connect with Nicholas Fa’aghata on a 11-yard touchdown pass.
Napa (0-3) had one of its best offensive plays on the first snap of its first drive, as Carlos Mata bashed his way for 16 yards. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Windsor defensive lineman Cayden Homan snapped up a fumble only four plays later. Vehmeyer quickly marched the Jaguars down the field and took it in from 15 yards down the right sideline.
While the hosts’ offense was in midseason form, the Grizzlies were still a work in progress — and adjustment, with senior wide receiver Yovanni Palma made his first start at quarterback in place of injured junior Anthony Tubridy.
The Windsor defense consistently hit Mata in the backfield, but the junior tailback fought for each of the 71 yards he collected for the night.
“I gave it my all. I gave it 100% out there. That’s just what I do,” Mata said. “We just need to keep learning and staying focused and working. We are just taking each game one by one and as a whole team we just got to work on stuff.”
Napa was forced to punt on its second possession and Vehmeyer found Hayden Anderson wide open for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Fa’aghata then jumped in front of a Palma pass intended for New Mexico-bound tight end Christoph Horton, and senior Damian Escarcega made it four scores in the first quarter for Windsor. The running back took the first carry of the drive 55 yards to the Napa 5-yard line before punching it in with ease.
“Right now we aren’t doing the little things and that is the stuff we have stressed from Day 1,” Adams said. “You have to do the little things to improve. We are doing them, but just not consistently enough. That is the biggest issue right now.”
Napa’s lone scoring drive came on the first series of the second half, but almost never happened.
Palma started with a 27-yard completion to Horton, with the senior tight end snagging the ball in between two defenders. The Grizzlies looked to find Horton again, but Makhi Johnson intercepted the pass and returned it 79 yards for an apparent pick-six. The play was called back, however, because of a roughing-the-passer penalty for a late hit on Palma. Mata powered his way to the 1-yard line and then crashed his way into the end zone on the next play. Raul Castellanos split the uprights with ease for the extra point.
“Mata runs hard and that is always good. I am trying to get him to stop running into people, but he is a good back and he is going to get better throughout the year,” Adams said. “He is a young kid and he wasn’t on varsity last year, so he is getting his feet wet. He is still making some rookie mistakes, much like the rest of the team, but we are going to get better. I just want these kids to come out and play Napa football. When we do that, we’ll do well.”
Windsor wasted no time bouncing its lead back up to a comfortable 35 points with Vehmeyer passing touchdowns of 60 yards to Anderson and 26 to Johnson. The Windsor quarterback finished with five touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing for 244 yards.
The Grizzlies never put their heads down and fought until the end. Even with a running clock for most of the second half, Napa continued to lay the foundation for a rebirth. Showing energy and promise in the fourth quarter was Jose Martinez. The sophomore has never played running back before, but was able to pick up quality runs. The 6-foot, 200-pound tight end was able to snap up 20 yards on five carries before the final horn sounded.
“Jose Martinez, he is kinda like an energizer bunny for our team,” said Adams. “He is constantly trying to pump the other kids up and get excited, and that’s why we gave him the ball at the end of the game. That’s why he loved it. He runs hard and plays hard. He cares about the game and he is a puppy, a sophomore, so he is going to get better. He was the one keeping it going tonight.”
Napa will welcome Nevada Union (2-2) of Grass Valley to Memorial Stadium this Friday.