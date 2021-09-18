Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena blanks Bear River, 25-0

Justin-Siena sent out a clear message Friday night that it’s no longer a football program that can score so many points through the air that it doesn’t need to play defense.
The Braves had two ball carriers go over the 100-yard mark, bent but didn’t break on defense, and shut out Bear River 25-0 on Friday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium in Lake of the Pines.
Caden Parlett led the Braves’ rushers once again with 136 yards on 19 carries, and Emrys Davies had 104 yards on 11 totes in the second half, including a 40-yard scamper that put the Braves on the Bear River 5-yard line before time ran out.
After 2021 graduate Hudson Beers threw for 3,881 yards and 40 touchdowns over the last two seasons while barely running the ball, the Braves have a dual-threat quarterback in Zach Zurowski. The senior ran 14 yards for a touchdown and found Robby Sangiacomo for a 41-yard scoring pass on fourth down Friday night, finishing 7 of 14 passing for 151 yards and an interception while rushing eight times for 67 yards.
“We’re a little different on offense this year than we have been in the past. We have the ability to run the ball a little more,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Caden is obviously a dynamic running back — he ran tough tonight, as usual — and Zach can run the ball really well, too. We’re trying to get some balance this year. It’s different from the last two years. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just different.”
Making the transition happen was the Braves’ all-senior offensive line of right tackle Sam Gomez, right guard Braden Snoke, center Jordan Craig, left guard Giancarlo Guerrero and left tackle Jack Foust, with junior Cesar Evina played about half the game at right tackle.
“Our offensive line was really good tonight,” LaRocco said. “They opened up holes for four quarters.”
Evina also kicked an extra point, had one blocked, and missed two. Sangiacomo was just wide left on a field goal try.
Roman Williams scored the Braves’ other two touchdowns, on a 3-yard burst at the end of the game’s opening drive, and a 6-yarder that closed the scoring run in the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Braves’ defense allowed Bear River to twice drive inside their 20-yard line. One of those drives ended with the quarterback getting flagged for intentional grounding after being chased by Nick Andrews. The Bruins tried to get on the board just before halftime with a 51-yard field goal, but a bad snap dashed the attempt. Justin-Siena held the Bruins to about 100 total yards and got an interception each from Robby Sangiacomo and Trevor L’Esperance.
“The defense played really, really well,” LaRocco said. “We’ve got a strong defensive group this year and they were all over the place tonight. Senior linebackers Robby Sangiacomo and Cole Chatagnier and senior safeties Caden Parlett and Miles Martin are the tone setters for our defense.”
The Braves (2-2) will open Vine Valley Athletic League action by hosting Petaluma (4-0) at 7 p.m. this Friday at Dodd Stadium.
