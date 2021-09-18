Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena blanks Bear River, 25-0

Justin-Siena sent out a clear message Friday night that it’s no longer a football program that can score so many points through the air that it doesn’t need to play defense.

The Braves had two ball carriers go over the 100-yard mark, bent but didn’t break on defense, and shut out Bear River 25-0 on Friday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium in Lake of the Pines.

Caden Parlett led the Braves’ rushers once again with 136 yards on 19 carries, and Emrys Davies had 104 yards on 11 totes in the second half, including a 40-yard scamper that put the Braves on the Bear River 5-yard line before time ran out.

After 2021 graduate Hudson Beers threw for 3,881 yards and 40 touchdowns over the last two seasons while barely running the ball, the Braves have a dual-threat quarterback in Zach Zurowski. The senior ran 14 yards for a touchdown and found Robby Sangiacomo for a 41-yard scoring pass on fourth down Friday night, finishing 7 of 14 passing for 151 yards and an interception while rushing eight times for 67 yards.