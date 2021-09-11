Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena blanks Saint Mary's for first victory, 34-0

The first score of the game came with 8:03 left in the first quarter, when Parlett found the end zone on a 22-yard run. He scored once more in the game on a 12-yard run at the 5:37 mark of the fourth quarter.

“I was just having fun,” he added. “I’ve got to give props to my line. Can’t do it without them. I just seen the field well. I had a fun night.”

On the night, Parlett rushed 21 times for 126 yards.

“Caden is a hell of a football player,” LaRocco said. “The kid is a competitor. He slips and avoids collisions really, really well, and I think that gives him an advantage. He's deceptively hard to bring down. People see how big he is, but he doesn’t go down. He just kind of finds a way to kind of keep strumming and keep fighting.”

Also adding to the scoring was dual-threat signal-caller Zach Zurowski. With 6:42 left in the first half, he found fellow senior Robby Sangiacomo for a 21-yard connection. Then, with 1:11 left in the game, he scampered into the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run.

Zurowski ended the evening completing 9 of 14 passes and overcame two interceptions. Rushing-wise, he carried the ball four times for 29 yards and was sacked once.