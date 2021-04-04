Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena pulls away from St. Vincent de Paul in fourth for 42-19 win

The winds started to pick up in the third quarter and the Braves’ pass-heavy offense struggled heavily trying to throw right into a gusty wall. Justin-Siena’s punting game was also severely hindered, the average punt into the wind managing around 20 yards.

The Braves gained 3 total yards in the frame.

“That wind was killing us in our kicking game and it really kind of stalemated our offense a little bit,” LaRocco said. “We just couldn’t punt the ball because the wind was in our face and we kept getting stuck on our side of the 40 basically, so it put us in a bad spot. Once we got the change in the quarter and we got the wind back in our favor, we were able to kind of make things happen a little bit more.”

But not before the Mustangs, taking advantage of the wind at their backs, scored 10 more points in the quarter to make it a 21-19 game.

St. Vincent sophomore Kai Hall, named Prep2Prep’s North Coast Section Freshman of the Year in 2019 after racking up the most rushing yards in the state by a ninth-grader, slithered his way into the end zone on a 19-yard run. Juan Jimenez, who had both extra points, followed with a 31-yard field goal on the Mustangs’ following drive.