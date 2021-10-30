Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena rallies past American Canyon, 31-22

AMERICAN CANYON — While the passing game may be the most alluring part of football, Justin-Siena showed Friday night how a running game that can break the will of an opponent.

In the Braves’ 31-22 road Vine Valley Athletic League win over American Canyon at Wolf Den Stadium, their offensive line of Samuel Gomez, Giancarlo Guerrero, Braden Snoke, Jack Foust and Cesar Evina created real estate for running back Caden Parlett to the tune of 148 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns (from 4, 17 and 40 yards).

Justin-Siena snapped a 14-14 tie with 17 unanswered points on two of Parlett’s touchdowns and a 34-yard Robby Sangiacomo field goal.

American Canyon nearly turned the momentum when David Garcia scooped up a fumble on a botched Braves snap and scored from 4 yards out, and Jelani Jones ran in the two-point conversion to make it 31-22 with 4:04 left in the game. But it was curtains for American Canyon after the Braves recovered the ensuing onside kick.

“The way we came out in the second half and performed was the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Braves head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “I’m super proud of the way the offensive line came out in the second half and grinded it out and got us opportunities. It gave Caden some rushing lanes. Caden is a big-play guy.”

Since LaRocco took over for longtime head coach Rich Cotruvo in 2017, the Braves have become more pass-oriented. But the 2021 campaign has featured equal diligence in the ground game.

“When we can run the ball, you can’t just play us in a five-man box, which a lot of teams have done against us in the past,” LaRocco said. “You have to respect our run game, which opens up opportunities in the pass game. We left a few opportunities out there. We had guys free and missed a couple. But with how we ran the ball in the second half, I was proud of them.”

Both teams were 5-4 overall and 3-2 in Vine Valley Athletic League after the game, but the vibe was much different on the sidelines.

Justin-Siena, which visits Casa Grande next week, put itself in a solid position as a top-three seed for the CIF North Coast Section Division VI playoffs. But the loss knocked the Wolves — who upended league-leading Casa Grande last week in Petaluma — out of a four-way deadlock with Vintage, Casa Grande and Petaluma. The Wolves are still alive for an NCS Division III playoff berth, but the road has more potholes entering Friday’s home game against Petaluma.

“It’s about playing for pride and playing for your teammates,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “You do it to set momentum into next year. You also never know how the playoff picture pans out. We still have a lot to do. Petaluma is going to come to play.”

The loss, coupled with what Montante felt was a subpar week of practice, took some of the shine away from the aforementioned win over Casa Grande.

“We had a horrendous week of practice,” he said. “We were feeling ourselves after the win over Casa. The coaches were on these guys. We showed them film of (the Braves) giving Vintage everything they had. (The Braves) don’t care about the score. They play. Brandon is a good coach. They are disciplined. We did everything we could do to demonstrate that these guys are a good football team.”

Justin-Siena struck first on Parlett’s 4-yard run. But the Wolves appeared poised to gain control when D’Juan Seymore and James Aken scored on runs of 49 and 4 yards, respectively, to fashion a 14-7 American Canyon lead with 7:46 left in the second quarter.

The advantage lasted all of 23 seconds, however, and would be the last time the Wolves had the upper hand. Like the J. Geils Band sang in their 1974 hit, Sangiacomo “must have got lost” in the Wolves’ secondary when Braves quarterback Zachary Zurowski found him enormously wide open for a 65-yard touchdown.

“That coverage busted a lot in practice,” Montante said. “We made the coaching points in practice. You play how you practice.”

Zurowski completed 5 of 11 passes for 152 yards, with Sangiacomo catching two aerials for 72 yards. The Wolves had a statistically productive rushing game in their own right, 350 yards on 52 carries, with Jelani Jones gaining 106 on 16 carries and Seymore compiling 102 on 10 carries.

American Canyon’s offense, however, became more hamstrung. Already without the services of bellcow running back Kapono Liu due to a foot injury for the balance of the season, American Canyon quarterback Kaleb Anderson left the game with a lower leg injury. Once the Braves got the lead, especially by multiple possessions, their defense smelled blood — especially when the Wolves got into unfavorable down and distance scenarios.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way our defense played,” LaRocco said. “I did not have a defensive lineman over 185 pounds out there. They lined up in heavy sets and tried to run the ball down our throats, but our guys knuckled up and stayed in there. They stayed low and fought. That is not easy to do.”

American Canyon ran 58 plays but only seven went for 10 yards or greater. Conversely, the Braves ran 42 plays with nine going 10 yards or more.

Defensively for Justin-Siena, Cole Chatagnier, Josiyah Maddalone and Sangiacomo each had a tackle for a loss. Sangiacomo also led the team with four impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), while Chatagnier had three and Gianni Natuzzi and Luke Giusto one each. Brandon Guiducci recovered a fumble.

LaRocco added that having a bye week entering the contest after a game against a physical Vintage team was a benefit.

“It is always good timing to get it late in the season,” he said. “We were down a couple of guys that we actually had against Vintage. We came in lighter than we did against Vintage, which is odd, but we had a couple of guys get banged up that weren’t ready to come back yet. We’ll get a few back next week and get ready for Casa Grande.”

Defensively for American Canyon, Ray Vaughan had two tackles for losses while Ryan Landaverde, Nicholas Mitchell, George Konoval and Tobyn Bunch each had one. Konoval had two impact tackles, while Aken and Vaughan each had one. Konoval had a sack and Landaverde intercepted a pass.

American Canyon JV 27, Justin-Siena 22

Mason Harris scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 78-yard game-winning drive with 7.4 seconds left for the Wolves (4-2, 3-2 VVAL), but that wasn’t the final play of the game. Justin Siena’s Jason Grey caught a screen pass from quarterback Drew Sangiacomo and began to weave his way through the American Canyon defenders. Breaking tackles, Grey broke free near midfield and was tripped up as time expired.

“It was a tough loss,” Braves head coach Spencer Joske said. “Our guys never gave up. They fought to the last tick of the clock and we almost pulled out an incredible comeback. I am proud of how our young men have developed this year. Except for a couple of big plays, our defense did a fantastic job of containing their offense.”

Harris completed 8 of 13 passes for 152 yards, finding Xavier Lopez for touchdowns from 5 and 30 yards out. Lopez added a 9-yard touchdown run. Harris rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries.

For Justin-Siena (4-5, 2-3 VVAL), Sangiacomo completed 24 of 36 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and nary an interception. His scoring passes connected with Luke Ficeli (8 yards), Gray (71 yards) and Benedetto Sebastiani (5 yards). Gray caught eight passes for 143 yards, Sebastiani had 62 yards on seven catches, and Steven Todd caught five passes for 43 yards.

Defensively for the Wolves, Aiden Avalos, Ojani Castillo, Joshua Riley-Heibel, Danny Moloney, Dominic Ford and Tyler James had tackles for lost yardage. Avalos, Lopez and James each had two impact tackles. Yaniel Rosas and Riley-Heibel had one apiece.

On the defensive end for Justin, Austin Dragoo had two tackles for lost yardage and Parker Schuemann, Tytan Cowan and Todd each had one. Dallas Logwood and Dragoo each had three impact tackles, Cowan added two, and Moses Holland-Neves, Todd and Sebastiani had one. Gray intercepted a pass and Holland-Neves recovered a fumble.

Todd went down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be serious injury, but Joske said Todd was released from the hospital Friday night and “is doing fine, resting at home.”