Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena's offense can't keep up with Casa Grande in 24-14 loss

Most of the time, winning the turnover battle means you have an excellent chance to win the game.

In its regular-season finale Friday night, the Justin-Siena football team won the turnover battle but didn't capitalize on it, falling to Casa Grande 24-14 in each team's final tune-up before the CIF North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs start next week.

The Braves put forth a solid defensive effort on their Senior Night. They held Casa Grande’s spread offense in check for the majority of the Vine Valley Athletic League game, sacking prolific quarterback Wyatt Abramson five times.

The issue was that they had to punt after gaining those possessions.

“We couldn’t finish,” said first-year Justin-Siena head coach Tyler Streblow, the Braves’ longtime offensive coordinator. “It was different things. We were either aligned wrong, or we missed a pass here or there, or we dropped a pass, or we missed a block, or we missed a blitz pick-up assignment. It was just a bunch of things, and it killed us because we were down inside the 30 a lot and just couldn’t finish.”

The Gauchos (6-4, 4-2 VVAL), who had handed crosstown rival Petaluma its first league loss the previous Saturday in the Egg Bowl, 29-28, began Friday's game with turnovers on back-to-back drives.

On the first one, Casa Grande made it all the way down to the Justin-Siena 25-yard line before Roman Williams intercepted Abramson to give the Braves the ball with momentum early. The second drive saw Justin-Siena strip-sack Abramson for another turnover.

After a scoreless first quarter, the scoring finally opened up when the Braves (5-5, 2-4 VVAL) finally reached the end zone. The drive was capped by a 20-yard scoring dash from Williams with 7:28 left in the half after the Braves had taken over at the Casa Grande 20. Williams ended the game with 44 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“We started feeding him and he just kept going,” Streblow said of Williams, who started because it was Senior Night. “He did a really amazing job. His vision is incredible. He just hits the holes really, really hard. Even when it was just a little hole or there was nothing there, he put his head down, so I’m just really proud of him.”

From then on, Casa Grande running back Ryder Jacobson took over. The senior got the Gauchos on the board with a 42-yard run with 4:03 left in the first half. Just 38.9 seconds before halftime, Jacobson rumbled into the end zone again from 2 yards out. Both times, Abramson found Lucas Miles for the 2-point conversion to give Casa Grande a 16-7 lead at the break.

Jacobson, who carried the ball 22 times for 158 yards, was hard to stop all night long.

“It's really tough when we face teams that are so big upfront and they can get in for wide sets and we can't commit six or seven to the box,” Streblow said of stopping Jacobson. “So we’ve got to pick our poison and try to bend but not break. That’s our philosophy. That’s our scheme, how we do it. We had one miscommunication. We blitzed to the wrong gap, and that was on the (long) touchdown. Other than that, I thought we did a really good job containing them even though (Jacobson) got his yards.”

Casa Grande’s final score of the game came when Abramson found Spencer Almond on a 16-yard connection. The duo connected again for the two-point conversion to make it 24-7.

Had Justin-Siena found a way to stop the two-point conversions, it could’ve been a more winnable contest.

“We don't have a lot of guys who have played football before they got to high school and that one's on the coaches, just making sure we understand the situation there and really having them understand the difference between a one and a two-score and a three-score game,” Streblow said of six points on conversions his squad allowed. “We didn't do a good enough job getting them prepared for that.”

The final score of the game came with 5:43 remaining when Braves quarterback Drew Sangiacomo found Josiyah Maddalone for a 22-yard scoring connection. Sangiacomo completed 11 of 27 passes for 119 yards. Maddalone had four receptions for 46 yards.

“We were taking this stuff underneath, we were running the ball,” Streblow said of the final scoring drive. “Drew did a great job all night taking the quick out. We were getting them for 5 yards and they finally jumped up on it. Drew read it perfectly, which is awesome. To see a sophomore make that read and go to the next progression and hit JoJo on the corner route like that was that was really impressive.”

Both teams will find out Sunday afternoon where they stand in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs, which begin next weekend.