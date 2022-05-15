Napa Valley Prep Football: Justin-Siena's Parlett opts for North Coast over West Coast, signing with Case Western Reserve of Cleveland

Justin-Siena football players recruited by universities in Southern California and the Midwest typically choose one in SoCal for its sun, familiarity, and proximity to Napa.

Caden Parlett, an explosive running back and slot receiver with close to a 4.0 GPA, had interest from SoCal schools. But the more he learned about NCAA Division III school Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio, when he’d never been to, the more it felt like home.

He made it official by signing with the Spartans of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Tuesday in front of family, friends, coaches and faculty in Justin-Siena’s Gasser Center.

“I never had a (particular) a desire to go to Ohio,” Parlett said after the ceremony, before heading to track and field practice. “I had opportunities on the table in Southern California at Chapman and Claremont McKenna, schools like that, and then Case reached out to me in January or December. They started talking to me immediately, and something felt different, the way the coaches were talking and the dynamic, and I really liked it.

“So we immediately got a visit scheduled to get me out there. Once I was out there, which was my first visit ever to Cleveland, it was a little different, obviously, for someone from Napa because I haven’t spent a lot of time in big cities like that. But I loved the campus, I loved the football field. Something about it really felt right that I didn’t get at the other schools. The second I was there and got in that locker room, everything felt right.”

Parlett also feels he might get a better chance to play right away at Case.

“There’s two guys in front of me, but I think there’s plenty of opportunity for me to play as a freshman,” he said. “When the coach told me that, it definitely played into my decision to go there. I’m really excited.”

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound running back, who switched from slot receiver to running back last fall, rushed for 1,434 yards on 193 carries (7.4 per carry) and caught eight passes for 216 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns in all. Also starting at free safety, the Napa resident amassed 44 tackles, blocked three extra points and a punt, tackled a ball carrier for a safety, and recovered a fumble.

An All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection, Parlett helped the Braves advance to a North Coast Section championship game for the first time in seven seasons. After a 31-13 win over Saint Mary’s and a pandemic-related forfeit win over Arcata in the semifinals. Justin-Siena traveled to Richmond to play Salesian in the title game and lost a 28-26 thriller.

After the season, Parlett was selected from among five senior backs by Napa Valley sports media to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Northern California Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.

He was also selected to play in two All-Star football games — an O-D (Offense-Defense) All-American Bowl Game on Dec. 29 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl six weeks later, and the Tri-County All-Star Game at Santa Rosa Junior College on Jan. 8.

Parlett was named Offensive Most Valuable Player of the O-D All-American Bowl, which invited players from across the country to play in two games at the Southern California showcase. He finished with eight carries for 124 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 10 yards on offense, and gave up no catches at the free safety position on defense, leading his team to a 38-0 rout.

He carried a 3.64 GPA — 4.18 weighted, factoring in Advanced Placement classes — during football season and was in student leadership.

Brandon LaRocco, who is leaving the school after 18 years as a teacher and football and track coach at Justin-Siena, including the last six seasons at the varsity football helm, spoke at the ceremony about Parlett’s combination of skills and character.

“I want to congratulate Caden on all the accomplishments he’s had in his four years here,” LaRocco said. “I first got to interact with Caden when he was in the sixth grade when they came out to watch our football team during the summer. It was apparent from Day 1 that Caden was a special athlete. The thing I noticed the most was his fast foot skills. The kid could change direction, accelerate and move as well as any player I’ve ever coached. As a running back, those skills are pretty good to have.

“When I started coaching him and got to spend more time with him and know him as a person, I saw what a hard worker he was, how academically inclined, how he has the heart of an athlete, and he was just a fun kid to be around.”

Parlett comes from an athletic family. His dad, Ryan Parlett, a running back at Novato’s San Marin High, and wife Jeanine also have a son, 2018 Justin-Siena graduate Austin, who played soccer and ran track for the Braves, and a freshman daughter. Ashlyn, an accomplished gymnast who wrestled for the Braves this winter.

Academically, Caden plans to major in finance at Case’s Weatherhead School of Management.

“It’s a tough school,” he admitted. “I talked to some of the players and they said it’s definitely a challenge managing the school load and the football load and social life, too. But I think coming from a school like Justin will help me. I think I’ll be a little more prepared than most just because of the college prep nature of this school and the high standards that our teachers hold us to, and the work load we get. So I think I’ll be OK.

“I’ve always wanted to play football at the next level and get a good education and now I’m getting both of those things. It’s hard to describe. It’s a big change, but I’m excited.”

As “football-esque” as he found the Cleveland area, he knows he won’t necessary feel like a kid walking into a candy store. The climate and people may make it feel like a different country over the course of four years there.

“I’m definitely taking a chance. I’m just going for it – no reason not to,” Parlett said. “I’ve been here my whole life and it’s time to move on and see what’s out there. I’m excited to get out of this small community and branch out and see what the rest of the world is holding.”

It helped during his visit that people seemed friendly at Case.

“Everybody seemed to walk around with a smile while I was walking around the campus,” he said. “Everyone seemed happy, which you don’t see a lot at campuses.”

He’s also excited about the Pro Football Hall of Fame being just two counties away.

“That’s going to be one of my first visits, to Canton,” he said with a smile.”

It’ll be strange when he comes back home during breaks to not see LaRocco at Justin-Siena anymore. LaRocco said his wife accepted a position in Pleasanton and that they are moving there from Vacaville. LaRocco said he didn’t have a job there yet himself, nor did he know if he was going to coach again soon. But a coach who just guided his team to the section championship game is sure to get courted.

“I’m glad we were his last team. He went out on a good note,” Parlett said, adding that LaRocco taught his players about much more than football. “He taught us so many good values, life lessons. We’d go on a football retreat every summer, before the football season started, and during that time the character development that our whole team went through was all on account of him. That’s something we were really blessed to have. From the first day, he said obviously football’s important to him, but having his players lead as better men than when they entered the program was his biggest goal and he really stayed true to that. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

LaRocco said Parlett was special in that he didn’t hold a grudge when constructively criticized.

“He and I had a few heated exchanges over the course of the season,” LaRocco said during his speech, “but one thing I love about Caden is I always coached him hard and he took it the right way. That’s a hard thing to do. We’re both very competitive, so sometimes that creates a little bit of friction, but it was always in the most positive way ever. He took the coaching and adapted what I was trying to say, and just became a real leader of our program. I’ve been at Justin a long time and Caden is as good a football player as I’ve gotten to coach here.”

The coach turned to Parlett and added, “I’m so proud of you, man. I’ve been blessed to be your coach these last three years. I can’t wait to see what you do at Case Western Reserve. They’re getting a stud of a player and an even better person. I’m proud of you, man, I love you, and I wish you the very best.”

Parlett also learned a lot from Diano Pachote, the assistant strength coach who handled in-season conditioning.

“I learned a ton of values from Coach Diano, like discipline,” Parlett said. “He is the most disciplined person I’ve ever met, and he leads by example in that sense.”

Ryan Parlett said he was amazed how cheap it was to dine in the Cleveland area – always a plus for a college student’s budget. Caden might want to order in, though, once winter hits.

“I’ll need a new wardrobe, for sure. I only have California clothes,” he said. “I might have to get some Browns jerseys.”