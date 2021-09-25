Napa Valley Prep Football: Kicker lifts Petaluma past Justin-Siena, 24-21

It hurts when you lose at the end of a football game.

Justin-Siena found that out Friday night when Petaluma sophomore kicker Asher Levy sent a 24-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to lock up a 24-21 victory in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener.

Petaluma (5-0) just turned in a cleaner performance than the Braves (2-3) did.

“We made too many mistakes,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco emphasized. “Lot of penalties that we had to overcome. We just made too many mistakes and didn’t do a good job defensively on reading our keys.”

Before it came down to the final-second field goal, the Braves had their own chance to win after recovering a fumble. On that drive, however, they lost 26 yards due to penalties and a bad snap.

“We got a lot of penalties,” LaRocco said of the potential game-winning drive. “I think we got that penalty and that hurt us. We put ourselves in a hole and then we had that fumbled snap. You can’t have a game-winning drive doing that type of stuff.”

Another thing that gave the Braves trouble was Petaluma’s veer running game. The Trojans ended up running for 159 yards, most of which came in the first half.