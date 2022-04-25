Napa Valley Prep Football: LaRocco steps down as head coach and teacher at Justin-Siena

Brandon LaRocco has stepped down after 18 years as a teacher and football coach at Justin-Siena, including the last six seasons at the varsity helm.

The 1998 Justin-Siena graduate’s overall record as head coach was 29-33, including 18-13 the last three seasons. His teams qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs four of the five seasons that playoffs were held. The Braves made it to the Division 6 semifinals in 2019 and, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the next season with be held without playoffs last spring, reached their first championship game since 2015 this past fall.

LaRocco was an assistant coach on several of Justin-Siena’s NCS title-winning football teams before taking the helm.

He was also the track and field head coach when the Braves won section titles in 2011 and 2013.

“Justin-Siena Football has been a huge part of my life for 22 years, four as a player and 18 as a coach,” LaRocco said in a release emailed by the school Monday afternoon announcing his resignation. “I have so many great memories and have built so many great relationships here. I will truly miss being on the sideline for the Braves.”

LaRocco had always commuted to Justin-Siena from his family’s home in Vacaville.

“While there have been some challenging times throughout my tenure as head coach, we have rebuilt the program into a championship-level one, and for that I am very proud,” he continued. “I am also incredibly proud of how much success we have had putting kids into college football programs these past six years. It has been a top priority of mine. Thank you to everyone who has supported the vital work that we have done. It is greatly appreciated.”

The release from Justin-Siena Director of Athletics George Nessman and Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt said of LaRocco, “Brandon has been an integral part of the school for the past 18 years and is a strong member of our community. He has done great things on the field, but equally as impressive is the time and care he has put in with our football players and students of the field. While we are sad to lose Coach LaRocco, we wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of service and dedication to the football program, the school and our community.

“We are actively searching for the next head coach to continue moving the program forward.”

