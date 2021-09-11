Napa Valley Prep Football: Liu rushes for 369 yards, 4 TDs as American Canyon batters Berkeley, 33-14

BERKELEY — Kapono Liu was in beast mode for the American Canyon High football team Friday night.

The Wolves found out Friday morning that starting quarterback Kaleb Anderson, though fully vaccinated, would not be able to play at Berkeley that night because someone in one of the junior’s classes had tested positive for the coronavirus.

With no one but Anderson having taken snaps in their two games coming in, head coach John Montante asked junior Sean Yumang to run the offense, and 82% of his job entailed handing off to Liu. The senior workhorse rushed for a school-record 369 yards on 51 carries with four touchdowns in leading American Canyon to its first victory, 33-14 over the Yellow Jackets.

“You gotta find a way to win,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “It’s getting better every day — the fundamentals, the assignments, the execution. We’ve been very inconsistent at it and we’re a young group, so you have to keep their fundamentals up.

“Rick (Carre), our defensive coordinator, does a hell of a job. They love him, they respect him, they listen to him, and they play hard for him. That’s a great sign for coaches, when your players play hard for you. We’re really proud of them. This is a good win and they needed it.”