Napa Valley Prep Football: Logwood, Braves can't keep up with Trojans

It was a night to remember for Dallas Logwood, but not the rest of the Justin-Siena football team.

The sophomore’s first varsity touchdown got Justin-Siena back in the game in the second quarter of their Vine Valley Athletic League opener Friday night, before Petaluma pulled away for a 21-6 homecoming win at Ellison Field.

After the first of four interceptions thrown by Braves sophomore quarterback Drew Sangiacomo was returned 50 yards for the game’s first points late in the first quarter, Logwood answered with a pick-six of his own. His 45-yard return for a touchdown made it 7-6, but a blocked extra point kept the Trojans on top.

The score was the same at halftime, thanks in part to the Braves coming through with a goal-line stand after Petaluma had a first down at their 5-yard line.

The Trojans missed a 34-yard field goal just after halftime, but culminated their ensuing drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. An interception got the ball back, and the hosts took control with an 11-yard scoring run.

Justin-Siena got a couple of long offensive plays from Logwood early in the game, but could not finish any of those drives with points. The second half saw Petaluma's veer offense slowly but surely matriculate its way down the field while the Trojans’ defense held the Braves offense without a first down for much of the half.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot too much tonight with penalties and mental mistakes,” Justin-Siena head coach Tyler Streblow said. “You can't do that against a well-coached football team like Petaluma. They capitalized on all our mistakes and that was the difference in the game."

The Braves had shut out their previous three opponents — Fortuna, 6-0, Ygnacio Valley, 42-0, and Bear River, 20-0. But the only trace of that dominant defense against the much-improved Trojans (4-1) was that they held them well under their 43-points-per-game average.

The Braves were plagued throughout the night by penalties, 8 for 45 yards, and turnovers that cut short most of their drives.

Sangiacomo finished 9 of 19 passing for 56 yards and added 4 carries for 8 yards. Logwood had 4 carries for 31 yards and a 32-yard reception for 32 yards on offense, and 9 tackles on defense. Emrys Davies also played well on both sides of the ball, offensively with 8 carries for 28 yards and defensively with 7 tackles and a fumble recovery. Ben Sebastiani chipped in 2 receptions for 16 yards.

Josiyah Maddalone led the defense with 12 tackles. Trevor L'esperance added 8 tackles, and Luke Giusto 7 tackles and a fumble recovery.

"I thought our defense played extremely well again,” Streblow said. “I am incredibly proud of their effort. They were put in a lot of bad spots field position-wise with so many of our turnovers and they kept us in the game and gave us a chance in the fourth quarter.”

Justin-Siena (3-2) looks to regroup when it hosts Sonoma Valley (3-2) in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.

"It is going to be a big week for us in terms of getting better on the offensive side of the ball. The defense has been carrying us the past 4 games and it's time for us to step up. I feel confident we will get it turned around. We need to work hard on our focus and timing in practice and eliminate unforced errors."

Petaluma JV 30, Justin-Siena 8

The Braves (0-5, 0-1 VVAL) got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 on two quick Petaluma touchdowns in the first quarter.

Justin-Siena’s defense stiffened, however, stopping the Trojans on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line to force a turnover on downs. Unfortunately, the Braves got tackled in the end zone two plays later on third down, yielding a safety before halftime.

Tommy Malloy had 13 carries for 49 yards and added 6 tackles on defense. Luke Ficeli grabbed 5 receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch. Clint Wilsey was 6 of 13 passing for 46 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion but was intercepted three times. Riley Love was 2 of 4 passing for 21 yards and added 6 tackles on defense. Colt Maloney had 2 receptions for 30 yards and chipped in 5 tackles. Gianni Reyes had 7 Tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

After the Trojans opened the second half with a scoring drive, the Braves put together their best drive of the night. They capped it off with a Clint Wilsey to Luke Ficeli touchdown on a receiver screen pass. The Braves also got the two-point conversion when Wilsey hit Ficeli with a short completion and Ficeli got into the end zone. The Braves recovered Ficeli’s onside kick, but the Braves didn’t do much else offensively.

“We have got to figure out a way to start the game better,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Andrew Bettencourt said. “We went down quickly and had to play catch-up for the rest of the game. We continue to be proud of the players for their ability to deal with adversity and their competitive spirit throughout the game.”