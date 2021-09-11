Napa Valley Prep Football: Mistakes cost St. Helena in 14-13 loss to St. Vincent

The Saints’ lone score in the game’s final 36 minutes came at the 1:26 mark of the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Harrison Ronayne. The extra-point attempt was missed due to a bad snap. This specific mistake ultimately supplied the Mustangs, who held a 14-7 halftime lead, with their margin of victory.

The first-half miscues and other mistakes at key points in the second half left St. Helena players and coaches searching for answers.

“Obviously, games like this (against) a playoff opponent is a game of inches,” Saints head coach Ian MacMillan said, “and unfortunately we made too many mistakes to recover from in a game like that and those are things we got to work on.”

MacMillan dismissed the idea his team was feeling the ill effects of playing three games in 11 days. He added that he and his coaches will use the team’s bye this next week to figure out what adjustments need to be made to put individual players and the team as a whole in a better position to succeed with the balance of the season now at hand.

With the preseason complete and North Central League I play on the immediate horizon, the primary objective must be in focus.

“Obviously, that’s our first step to hopefully try to contend for a league title,” MacMillan said.