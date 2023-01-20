Napa Valley Prep Football: Montante steps down as American Canyon head coach

John Montante tweeted last Saturday that he had announced to his American Canyon High School football players that he was stepping down as head coach after five seasons, the longest tenure of anyone at the Wolves’ helm.

“I didn’t come to this decision lightly, but I’m changing the things I prioritize in my life,” he wrote. “Family is very important tome and that’s what’s guiding my decision.”

Montante and his wife, Reina, have a daughter, Layla, who is in elementary school. But he said it wasn’t about juggling fatherhood and coaching.

“It’s about leading a program and everything that goes into that so your kids and coaches can be successful, so it is special, so it’s an educational tool and not just a game, so it can be a family and an experience that is positive,” he told the Napa Valley Register. “There is being an effective classroom teacher and all of the requirements that come with that, being present and active on campus, being a resource for all of the students. It's fun. I love it. It is a lot, though.

“My daughter just turned 8 and she needs me, too. I believe my purpose is to positively affect kids and football is one way that I do that. I'm a football coach. My wife is amazing and she's an amazing coach's wife. It is impossible to coach without an amazing partner like I have. I’ll be back in coaching, but when the situation is right for my family. Right now, I’m on campus and actively helping our players through the recruiting process. Regardless of where I am, I am always available to the people I have coached.”

Montante, who teaches physical education and expository writing and reading, said he’ll help the next coach settle in if needed.

“I teach here, so I'd like to be as helpful as possible for a smooth transition. It is what is best for the kids,” he said. “As far as being an assistant, I will always cheer on and support this program. (But) I think it’s important for whomever takes over to have the space and ability to put their personality and stamp on the program.

Montante’s teams were a combined 31-19 overall and 21-8 in the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Wolves began playing in the VVAL same year Montante started coaching them, 2018. They finished second behind Vintage the first two years, third behind Vintage and runner-up Petaluma in spring 2021, third behind champions Vintage and Casa Grande in fall 2021, and in a tie with Vintage for their first-ever VVAL title this season.

American Canyon Athletic Director Aaron Johnson said Friday the school appreciates everything Montante did for his student-athletes.

“Since joining the ACHS team, Coach Montante has helped guide the football program to new heights, leading them to a winning record in each of his five seasons as head coach and making the playoffs three of the four years they were held (none were held in spring 2021). He has been instrumental in establishing a culture of accountability both on the field, off the field, and in the classroom. Just this past season, his players earned an average GPA of 3.07 with a roster of 82 players.

“Most importantly, John has built lasting relationships with the young men on his team, helping them become better people, students, and leaders. The ACHS community is extremely grateful for all the relationships and mentoring that Coach Montante established during his time as the head football coach here at ACHS. His commitment to his students, players and the community will always be appreciated.”

Montante’s teams were 8-8 in their four preseasons, with no nonleague games being played in spring 2021 because of the pandemic.

“I always sought out quality nonleague opponents for our program,” Montante said. “I wanted to test our kids and see how well we could prepare, learn to play good teams to prepare for big games. This year, only two of our nonleague opponents missed the playoffs, and I believe Rodriguez should have been there. They were good and finished 6-4.

“I believe you learn from challenges and that’s why we scheduled the way we did. I could have scheduled easier teams and improved our record. But that wouldn't have served our program, which needed to face challenges to grow into its potential. I believe we went on the run that we did because the kids were battle-tested and they learned how to prepare, how to be gritty, and play through the ebbs and flows in tight contests.”

Montante was the Wolves’ fourth head coach in 12 seasons of varsity football, and third to reach a section playoff semifinal. The first two to reach the semifinals, Ian MacMillan and Larry Singer, did it when the Wolves were in the Sac-Joaquin Section and each was the head coach for three seasons.

Asked how hard it was to come so close to the Wolves’ first-ever section title game this fall, only to see his third-seeded Wolvers fall 35-34 loss at No. 2 Windsor.

“The way I see our season and how we performed in the playoffs is not that it was ‘hard.’ It was impressive,” Montante said. “It was impressive watching this group overcome adversity and come together. Even though the result wasn't one we wanted at Windsor, it was probably the greatest display of resilience I have seen since I've been with the program. To me, that is evidence that what we have been teaching was learned and applied.

“I’m so proud of these guys for the grit they showed and how well they played. The way we played down the stretch, we would have beaten anybody, including Vintage. We beat Casa twice and dominated Justin-Siena and a really good Petaluma team. It just happens that Windsor had 1 more point than we did and nobody gave us a chance in that one. They had linemen that were a foot taller than some of our linemen. I couldn't be prouder of my guys. I'm excited to see what kind of men and leaders they become. I'm grateful that I was a part of their journey.”

Montante graduated from Monterey High School and Cal State Monterey Bay, earning a degree in kinesiology, while also getting his state teaching credential. He got his master’s in education from the University of Missouri.

Montante was the head coach for one year at Marina High in Monterey County. He was the offensive coordinator for two years at Foster High in Tukwila, Wash., and was an assistant at Monterey High. He was the head coach at Watsonville High in Santa Cruz County in 2012 and 2013, going 7-13. He spent the next three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Gavilan College in Gilroy, and then as offensive line coach at Chabot College in 2017.

Montante saw two freshman classes come all the way through his American Canyon program.

“Every class is unique and special,” he said. “I frequently think of all of my past players — ones I had two decades ago, ones who are no longer with us, and ones who have gone on to do great things with their lives. I feel especially lucky that this past staff had three people who played for me — two from AC, Kekoa Wilson and Drake Hundley, and one who played for me at Gavilan College, Juwan Epperson. I believe in family. I think we did that here.

I’m lucky to have worked with some good guys. I'll miss Michelle Davis, who is one of the best athletic trainers in the business and one of the best people I've ever met.”

He said ACHS Principal Crystal Lopez and Vice Principal Cheri Flohr have always been helpful.

“I love Crystal and Cheri. Their doors have always been open for me,” he said. “They’re among the best administrators I've been able to work with. I have a lot of gratitude for them.”

He was asked how it feels to have been the longest-serving head coach in the history of ACHS football.

“I’m satisfied knowing that I did my best over the years,” he said. “COVID was hard, and we kept the program alive. It has been great to meet different people and work with these kids, and now we're champions. I appreciate Crystal for choosing me, trusting me to lead the program these five years.”

