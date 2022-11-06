Napa Valley Prep Football: Napa falls at Sonoma Valley in wild finish, 28-21

x
Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Andy Wilcox
Sports Editor
Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today