Napa Valley Prep Football: Napa High battles to bitter end in 68-27 loss at Casa Grande

PETALUMA — It was like Casa Grande was holding a passing clinic and Napa High was there for a lesson.

The Gauchos scored on all 10 of their possessions, five on touchdown passes to four different receivers by quarterback Wyatt Abramson, in a 68-27 Vine Valley Athletic League win over the visiting Grizzlies on Friday night.

Junior quarterback Yovanni Palma threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns as Napa came within a point of its season high for scoring — 28 points in a preseason win over Novato — against a Casa Grande team (4-3, 2-1 VVAL) that had blown out Sonoma Valley 53-0 on the same field the week before.

“We’re a young team,” Grizzlies head coach Askari Adams said. “They’re starting to learn a little bit. They’ve just got to come out and stop giving things. That’s the biggest thing,” said Napa head coach Askari Adams, who is also the defensive coordinator.

“Defensively we had them a couple of times on third (down) and short, fourth and short — and jumped offsides. We did that twice. We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves. That’s going to come with experience. Most of our playmakers are sophomores or juniors in their first years of varsity. They’re going to get it.”

Napa (2-5, 0-3 VVAL) went three-and-out on its first two possessions after two handoffs to Carlos Mata netted 1 yard and Palma threw incomplete on his first four passes. Having Palma take over gave the Grizzlies a spark as he opened their third drive with a 14-yard keeper. Another punt ensued after the junior was sacked on third down.

The Grizzlies finally got their offense clicking on their fourth drive, when Donavan Sander detected a slightly underthrown Palma pass and came back to catch it for a 28-yard gain at the Gauchos’ 25-yard line. Palma kept to the 10, with a penalty tacked on to put the ball at the 5, before he hit Kevin Rico with a 5-yard scoring strike. Rico added the extra point.

That cut Casa Grande’s lead only to 27-7. Though the Gauchos got a second touchdown catch from Lucas Miles to make it 34-7, the Grizzlies kept scoring. A 35-yard pickup on a catch by Fisher McDonald to the Gauchos’ 30 set up a 30-yard scoring catch by Sander that got Napa back with 34-14.

Any hopes of a Napa comeback were pretty much dashed when Casa Grande tacked on two unanswered touchdown passes before halftime, sandwiched around a failed fourth-down conversion by Napa at its own 43.

The Grizzles opened the third quarter with a 10-play march kept alive on third downs by Mata with a 5-yard carry and 23-yard catch. But it stalled at the Casa Grande 30. Aided by a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty, the Gauchos added a 7-yard TD catch from Spencer Almond to go up 55-14.

Napa cut the margin to 34 points on Palma’s 6-yard scoring strike to Graham Smith with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. Rico, who had kicked Napa’s first extra point before getting injured and watching backup kicker Liam Gorman kick the second one. Rico came back to kick Napa’s third PAT before executing a perfect onside kick and recovering it himself at the Gauchos’ 46.

But Casa Grande answered three plays later with Russell Karlson’s interception and 34-yard return for a touchdown to make it 62-21 with 1.3 seconds left in the quarter.

“That was beautiful,” Adams said of the onside kick. “I wanted to do it in the first quarter, but Kevin got hurt.”

Playing the fourth quarter with a running clock because the lead was at least 35 points, unfazed Napa put together an 11-play scoring drive fueled by an 18-yard catch by Gorman on third down and capped by Mata with a 1-yard scoring plunge. Rico’s extra point was blocked.

“That’s what we just said (in the post-game huddle), ‘We love you guys. You guys don’t ever stop. You don’t quit, no matter how much you’re down (on the scoreboard).’ They just keep playing,” Adams said.

As if he didn’t want the Grizzlies to have the last word on his Senior Night, Jacobson returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the house for his third TD of the night. Jesse Calkin closed the scoring with his ninth extra point.

“Me and Coach (offensive coordinator Adam) Schneider are going to keep working on them, offensively and defensively. We’ve got to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands. We got the ball to Hector Nogales a couple of times. I’m trying to get (starting quarterback-turned-wide receiver) Diego Montanez out there on the field, too. They’re both sophomores. So it’s a work in progress, but one I’m excited to have.

“We’re going to get it. It may not be right now, but we’re going to get it. Throwing the ball around like we’ve been doing and scoring some points, but the bonehead mistakes are what we’ve got to stop. These lumps they’re taking, they’re going to remember them.”

Casa Grande JV 70, Napa 0

The Grizzlies (0-7, 0-3 VVAL) trailed 56-0 at halftime against the undefeated Gauchos (7-0, 3-0 VVAL).