Napa Valley Prep Football: Napa High hands Justin-Siena its first loss, 27-14

The Justin-Siena offense was looking to go up by two scores before the halftime break, but was pinned deep in its own territory after a solid punt by Napa. A bad snap forced the ball into the end zone and Beers picked up the ball and rolled to his left. The signal caller was instantly pressured by the Grizzlies’ defense and heaved the ball into tight coverage. Senior middle linebacker Rudy Hernandez tracked the panic, snapped the ball out of mid-air, and cruised into the end zone for the score for a pick-six that tied the game.

The momentum continued to flow for the crosstown visitors.

“All night we were getting pressure on the quarterback and, on that play, we were able to get three or four guys in his face and he just threw it up,” Adams said. “We try to thrive off of mistakes and we knew we had to hold them down there to get our offense the ball in a good position. Luckily we scored ourselves, so it was all good.”

Justin-Siena had to punt on its ensuing drive, and Napa took over at the Braves’ 37-yard line. Napa quarterback Mal Turner completed passes of 6 yards to Liam Jezycki and 6 yards to Manuel Infante before putting the Grizzlies up for good with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rojas. The senior athlete found his way around one Braves defender and then tiptoed down the line with athletic grace for the score.