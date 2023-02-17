After a three-month search, Napa High School has hired the next head coach of its football program — 2004 NHS alumnus Chris Harris.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A press release from Athletic Director Darci Ward and Principal Ean Ainsworth that went out Friday morning read, “We are excited to announce the hiring of Chris Harris as our new head varsity football coach pending NVUSD Board approval. Coach Harris has an extensive football playing and coaching history in the Napa Valley. Chris is also the third generation of his family to attend Napa High School.

“Chris was previously on the Napa High School football coaching staff from 2008-2012 and served as a teacher at Napa High from 2016-2018. Chris is a graduate of Sacramento State with a major in Spanish and has a master’s in education from National University.

"For the past five years, Chris has taught Spanish at Folsom High School. He also served as the head freshman football coach and defensive coordinator at Folsom High. During that time, he led his teams to a record of 34-2. Chris also spent four years living in Granada, Spain, where he both taught and coached football for the Granada Lions and led the Lions to their first-ever Division II National Championship.

“Chris comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the game of football. He is very excited to re-engage the Napa community as he works with his staff to build a strong and vibrant future for all three levels of the Napa High football program.”

The release went on to say Harris would be meeting with players Friday afternoon during sixth period and that the coaching staff would hold sign-ups in the small gym during lunch period on Tuesday.

“Chris and his wife, Vanessa, look forward to their homecoming in Napa,” the release continued. “They bring with them their 6-year-old son, Oliver, who is excited to become the fourth generation of the Harris family to bleed Blue and Gold.”

Today in sports history: Feb. 18 Video 1928, 1932: Sonja Henie wins figure skating titles 1944: 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall signs with the Cincinnati Reds 1973: Richard Petty wins his fourth Daytona 500 1990: Derrick Cope wins Daytona 500 after Dale Earnhardt blows tire on last lap 1994: American speedskater Dan Jansen breaks his jinx by winning gold in the Lillehammer Games 2006: Shani Davis becomes first Black athlete to win individual gold in Winter Olympic history 2010: Evan Lysacek becomes first U.S. male figure skater to win Olympic gold medal since 1988 2011: Dale Earnhardt killed in crash on last turn of Daytona 500 2012: St. John's hands UConn first home loss to unranked team in 19 years 2013: Baylor's Brittney Griner scores 3,000th point of career, rallying Bears past UConn 2017: Mikaela Shiffrin wins a third straight slalom title at the ski world championships 2018: LeBron James scores go-ahead layup, wins his third All-Star Game MVP