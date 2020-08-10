Napa Valley Prep Football: Napa High's Brock Bowers commits to Georgia

One of the most talented players the Napa Valley has ever produced made his college decision on Monday morning.
Brock Bowers, a preseason All-American, 4-star prospect and one of the best tight ends in the country, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Twitter.
"I am grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and friends, for helping me with this decision," Bowers wrote in a post. "Super excited to continue my academic and football career at the University of Georgia."
Bowers, rated by 247Sports.com as the 3rd-best tight end prospect nationally and the 11th-best player in the state of California, chose Georgia over 21 other programs including Penn State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA and LSU.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end who is entering his senior year at Napa High has been one of the most heralded and sought-after recruits in the country for the past year.
He burst onto the recruiting scene late last spring after a standout showing at a showcase in the Bay Area and quickly starting piling up scholarship offers from top-tier Division I programs.
The offers kept pouring in after Bowers finished his junior season with 39 receptions, a school-record 1,098 receiving yards with a school-record 14 touchdown receptions along with 316 rushing yards on 22 carries with 3 touchdowns, and a kickoff return for a touchdown as he helped lead Napa High to a 7-win season following a winless sophomore campaign.
Among Bowers' accolades are:
-NCS Junior of the Year, Prep2prep.com
-County Football Player of the Year, Napa Valley Register
-Most Valuable Player, Vine Valley Athletic League
-All-Metro Team, San Francisco Chronicle
Bowers joins an already talented 2021 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. He's the 12th commitment in their class, which jumped Oklahoma and is now ranked as the 14th-best nationally. According to 247Sports' ratings, Bowers is the fourth-best recruit in their class.
247Sports also projects Bowers to be a multi-year Power 5 starter who has potential to be a second-round NFL Draft pick.
