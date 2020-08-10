Napa Valley Prep Football: Napa High's Brock Bowers commits to Georgia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the most talented players the Napa Valley has ever produced made his college decision on Monday morning.

Brock Bowers, a preseason All-American, 4-star prospect and one of the best tight ends in the country, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Twitter.

"I am grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and friends, for helping me with this decision," Bowers wrote in a post. "Super excited to continue my academic and football career at the University of Georgia."

Bowers, rated by 247Sports.com as the 3rd-best tight end prospect nationally and the 11th-best player in the state of California, chose Georgia over 21 other programs including Penn State, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA and LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end who is entering his senior year at Napa High has been one of the most heralded and sought-after recruits in the country for the past year.

He burst onto the recruiting scene late last spring after a standout showing at a showcase in the Bay Area and quickly starting piling up scholarship offers from top-tier Division I programs.