Napa Valley Prep Football: Nevada Union pulls away from Palma, Grizzlies

Max Knauer intercepted Philpott on NU’s next drive, but the Miners ended the Grizzlies’ ensuing drive with Andrew Webster’s interception moments before halftime. Also helping keep the Miners at bay in the first half was defensive end Thomas Hatton, who had two sacks and hurried Philpott several other times.

But James Kinney picked off Palma passes on Napa’s first two drives of the second half. The Miners parlayed the second of those into a 9-yard scoring run by Cameron Cormack that made it 20-6. The shifty Cormack, who also scored in the fourth quarter, finished with 145 yards on 22 carries.

Palma, who had taken over two games before when junior Anthony Tubridy went down with a shoulder injury against Rodriguez, said he’d last played quarterback in youth football. But he indicated that he doesn’t feel extra pressure because everybody on the team has been working hard to get better at their position.

“Every week during practice we just work hard. Everyone has that chip on their shoulder,” Palma said. “Every single loss we’ve taken hits us hard because we love the sport and we have pride.

Nevada Union at Napa football box score Nevada Union 33, Napa 14

“I really owe (my improvement) it to my teammates and coaches. I played quarterback in youth football with the Napa Valley Jets and Napa Saints, and most of my teammates used to play for that team, as well.”