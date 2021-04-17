Napa Valley Prep Football: No nightmare finish to Crushers' dream season as they rally past Napa in Big Game XLIX, 35-7

“Our O-line made it happen,” Dylan Smith said. “They opened it up for me and all I do is run.”

The Crushers’ offensive output might have been even more robust if not for two errant snaps that resulted in a combined minus-28 yards.

“We know who he is and what he’s capable of,” Leach said of Dylan Smith. “Fortunately, we had the opportunity to give him the rock. If we don’t have two bad snaps in the beginning of the game, if you look on film, that play scores. The hole was 10 yards wide. Dylan is a man amongst boys out here. He runs so hard. I can’t wait for another year with the guy.”

Though Napa pushed the Crushers in ways they had not yet been, its biggest undoing was making two trips inside the Vintage 20-yard line and coming up with no points.

“We came out and played well. We just made a couple of mistakes here and there,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “They played their butts off. I’m very proud of them.

“Vintage is a good team. They capitalized on the mistakes that we had.”

Despite giving up comparatively low point totals to a Vintage team that has scored 50-plus points in its sleep, Adams — who also oversees the defense — was only happy to a point.