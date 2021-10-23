Napa Valley Prep Football: Petaluma gets away from Napa down stretch, 41-27

PETALUMA — The Napa High football team was just a couple of plays away from erasing the looming zero in its win column Friday night, but a few minor mistakes with horrible timing kept the Grizzlies among the winless.
Petaluma was up by just seven points when it recovered an onside kick with just over two minutes remaining and punched in a game-clinching touchdown to escape with a 41-27 victory over the Grizzlies on Senior Night.
“Practice was good this week. The kids felt confident all week,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “Energy was up, but a few mistakes were too much to overcome. We got two games to fix it.”
The Grizzlies started the game exactly how they could have hoped, quickly storming down the field. Raul Castellanos took the ball into Petaluma territory on the opening kickoff and quarterback Yovanni Palma went to his favorite target, Christoph Horton, on the first play from scrimmage. The New Mexico commit broke a tackle and turned up the field for 23 yards. Two plays later, Carlos Mata scored from 7 yards out to put Napa up 6-0 on the hosts.
“Palma is a young quarterback that is starting to put it together,” Adams said of the sophomore. “If you look back to the Windsor game to today, he is a completely different player. You can see the week-to-week improvements and it is night and day.”
The Grizzlies had radiating energy after that first drive, but Petaluma’s triple-option rushing attack was a pain to deal with all evening. Misdirection and weird angles are the name of the game for the Trojans. If you don’t stop the ball on first contact or make a bad read, you’re going to have a long night. Napa had the lead for just over two minutes before Petaluma took the lead for good, as Francisco Perez found his way to the end zone from 9 yards out.
The next two offensive drives for Napa may have been the difference in the game, as the Grizzlies were making progress toward the end zone on each. But each drive ended the same way, with a fourth-down quarterback keeper that was stopped just short in Trojan territory.
Petaluma mustered scores on each of its following drives to take its largest lead of the evening 21-6. Ed Berncich grabbed a 2-yard plunge for a score and quarterback Henry Ellis found Dawson Shaw on a 7-yard fade route.
Napa never surrendered and continued to show glimpses of a much better side than its 0-8 record suggests. Horton continued to be one of the most underrated players in the North Bay, as the tight end glided through the air for catch after catch. The senior had nine catches for 171 yards and scored his first of two touchdowns on a 26-yard pass from Palma. Napa had closed to within eight points and the offense was heading in the right direction when the Grizzlies received a gut punch. Petaluma’s Chase Miller bobbled the ensuing kickoff on the Trojans’ 10-yard line, but the sophomore found a hole down the right side and took it 90 yards for the score.
Palma continued to use his security blanket in Horton, as the 6-foot-4 athlete snagged pass after pass for the young quarterback. Horton had a perfect catch and run to keep the drive alive, picking up 23 yards down the sideline. With the defense having to keep Horton away from the ball, Palma was able to connect on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Castellanos.
Petaluma attempted to regain its two-score advantage before the halftime break, but an Ellis pass found its way into the hands of middle linebacker Dylan Scopesi. Napa went into the break only down seven points.
“Scopesi is such a hard-nosed kid, I wish I had him for two years. He just came up this year and he had a great game,” Adams said.
The pressure started to build in the third quarter, as each team started to commit penalties that had been absent during the opening half of action. Each defensive unit held strong during the quarter of play and Napa looked to be in a strong position to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. Palma took a huge blindside hit to end the third quarter and the sophomore quarterback was stripped on the first play of the fourth. The ball was fallen on by Petaluma’s Wyatt Lathrop. Petaluma would score on the following drive on a 1-yard punch in from Miller. With just under four minutes remaining, Napa picked up its last touchdown of the night, on Palma’s 13-yard fade to Horton in the back right side of the end zone. Horton toe-tapped for his second score of the evening.
Napa moves on to Big Game 50 against crosstown rival Vintage at Memorial Stadium this Friday.
“It’s a big game for Napa and it gets the community out. I think there are going to be a lot of people there because we didn’t have a crowd there last year,” Adams said. “So, like I told them, come Monday I don’t have to do anything to motivate these guys to get hyped for the game. That is automatic. Everyone knows everyone and hopefully it’s going to be a good football.”