Napa Valley Prep Football: Petaluma gets away from Napa down stretch, 41-27

The Grizzlies had radiating energy after that first drive, but Petaluma’s triple-option rushing attack was a pain to deal with all evening. Misdirection and weird angles are the name of the game for the Trojans. If you don’t stop the ball on first contact or make a bad read, you’re going to have a long night. Napa had the lead for just over two minutes before Petaluma took the lead for good, as Francisco Perez found his way to the end zone from 9 yards out.

The next two offensive drives for Napa may have been the difference in the game, as the Grizzlies were making progress toward the end zone on each. But each drive ended the same way, with a fourth-down quarterback keeper that was stopped just short in Trojan territory.

Petaluma mustered scores on each of its following drives to take its largest lead of the evening 21-6. Ed Berncich grabbed a 2-yard plunge for a score and quarterback Henry Ellis found Dawson Shaw on a 7-yard fade route.