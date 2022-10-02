Napa Valley Prep Football: Petaluma stops three two-point conversions to stun Vintage, 28-26

The way the Vintage High football program had fared against Petaluma High in their previous six meetings, one had to wonder if the Trojans would ever beat the Crushers again.

When Trojans finally beat Vintage on Friday night in a Vine Valley Athletic League thriller at Petaluma’s Ellison Field, 28-26, it was a shocker for sure for fans of Crushers.

After going 1-3 in the preseason against some of the top programs in the Bay Area, battle-hardened Vintage avenged its only league loss of last fall with a 41-19 rout of visiting Casa Grande the previous week and were expecting American Canyon — which they will visit this Friday night — to be their biggest hurdle in the VVAL the rest of the way. Considering Vintage missed the playoffs last season despite sharing the VVL title with Casa Grande, the Crushers may need more than a win over the Wolves this week to get to the postseason.

Vintage’s oldest fans may remember the Crushers losing just 14-7 to Petaluma in their first-ever season in 1972, and 27-12 the year after that, but turning the tables with 37-12 and 23-7 routs the next two seasons. Vintage moved into the Monticello Empire League and Sac-Joaquin Section after that, and it’s not known if the teams squared off again in the 34 years that followed.

They met as nonleague foes in 2014 and 2015 and as Vine Valley Athletic League opponents in 2018, 2019, and the spring and fall of 2021, and Vintage outscored the Trojans 292-47 in those games — winning by an average score of 49-8.

It looked at first as if it would be more of the same Friday night when junior speedster Jeffery Page matched his jersey number with a 44-yard scoring scamper on the game’s first drive.

Signs of things that actually were to come showed when the Trojans stopped the Crushers on the two-point conversion run, however, and then took a 7-6 lead when junior quarterback-kicker Asher Levy scored from 3 yards out and kicked the extra point.

Levy made his first start in place of injured senior Henry Ellis, the Trojans’ third-year starter, in last week’s 21-6 homecoming win over Justin-Siena.

Despite getting intercepted late in the first quarter, Vintage grabbed the momentum back with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Page and a 16-yard scoring strike from Elias Alvarez to Adam Drozdowicz. Alvarez was stopped on the conversion after Page’s plunge, but Page ran one in after the TD pass to make it 20-7.

These Trojans (5-1, 2-0 VVAL) didn’t hang their heads like past Petaluma squads, however, when Vintage got on a roll. Chase Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Silas Pologeorgis capped a 76-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard run, and two more Levy extra points put the Trojans on top 21-20 at halftime.

Petaluma carried its momentum into the third quarter and took a 28-20 lead on a 66-yard scoring scamper by Pologeorgis. Vintage then fumbled the ball away, but got it back with an interception and had a chance to tie the score after Page iced a 42-yard drive with another 1-yard scoring run that made it 28-26. But the Crushers fumbled on the conversion try.

After forcing Petaluma to punt twice in the fourth, Vintage completed a long pass in Trojans territory in the final seconds but ran out of time.

“Our defense has been getting better each game,” longtime Petaluma head coach Rick Krist told the Argus-Courier, the city’s weekly newspaper. “Looking at the difference in size and numbers, people would have said there was no way we could stop them, but the guys prepared well and got the job done.”

The Vintage JV (4-2, 1-1 VVAL) also got the job done, routing Petaluma 49-13 after back-to-back losses to Heritage and Casa Grande.