Petaluma (2-6, 1-3 VVAL) at Napa (6-2, 3-1 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:30 pm.
Last year: Petaluma routed visiting Napa, 41-22, rushing for 410 yards.
Last week: Petaluma won 35-14 in Sonoma Valley’s homecoming game Friday, erasing a 7-0 deficit after one quarter with 35 points in the middle stanzas. The game was stopped 11 minutes early after a brawl broke out and eight Sonoma Valley players and one from Petaluma were ejected. Due to their depleted roster, the Dragons had to forfeit this week’s home game against Vintage.
The not only allows Vintage an extra week to prepare for next week’s Big Game against Napa, but also watch them play this Friday. But Grizzlies head coach Richie Wessman said he isn’t worried about it.
“That doesn’t bother me at all,” he said.
Napa also came from behind to win big Friday, 41-18, at Casa Grande, erasing 6-0 and 12-7 deficits to take a 14-12 halftime lead. Two juniors led the skill players, Brock Bowers with two touchdown catches and two touchdown runs and Benito Saldivar with his third 100-yard game of the year, giving the 130-pound junior a team-high 711 rushing yards.
Trojans young: Petaluma graduated its top five rushers from last year’s playoff team, including a 1,121-yard, 11-touchdown rusher and a quarterback who threw for 583 yards and five touchdowns. But they have the same head coach, Rick Krist, and a solid defense, and Wessman said his team – even with archrival Vintage coming up next week – won’t be overlooking them.
“Petaluma is a well-coached team and they do a lot of things really well and they’re not as bad as it might seem with their record,” Wessman said. “They’ve got some tough kids and some good things going on for them, so we’ve definitely got to treat them with the utmost respect.
“We have a saying, ‘You respect all and fear none.’ We definitely have to respect the heck out of their guys and prepare like it, so we’re completely focused on them.”
From winless to winning season: Having clinched a winning season last week in his first year at the Grizzlies’ helm, Wessman was asked what he thought about their turnaround from last year’s 0-10 campaign and his connection with players and coaches he didn’t know nine months ago.
“I’m definitely grateful for their hard work. They really have completely bought in. In terms of a culture change, we’re way ahead of a typical schedule,” he said. “That being said, we still have improvements to make and continue to make a culture change and continue to grow as a football team. But they’re taking every word and growing and making those improvements. It’s exciting to see the transformation continually be at work.
“When you’re sitting here going into the second-to-last game of the season with an opportunity to win the VVAL and an opportunity to make the playoffs, that’s all you could have asked for at the start of the year. When you have an opportunity, you keep driving and keep working at it and fight like crazy to get what you want. It’s been a pretty incredible season. I love these kids. They’re great kids. I have fun every single day. It’s a great environment and a great experience being around them, for sure.”
Having 20 different players starting each night, with only a couple on both sides of the ball, has also paid dividends.
“There are so many kids who at other high schools are going both ways and kids who would be riding the bench for them are big-time contributors for us and helping us win,” Wessman said.
Casa Grande (3-5, 2-2 VVAL) at American Canyon (7-1, 3-1 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Wolf Den Stadium
Last year: American Canyon won at Casa Grande, 34-14.
Last games: Casa Grande lost 41-18 to visiting Napa last Friday. American Canyon had a bye after falling 28-14 to visiting Vintage on Oct. 11.
Rested up: American Canyon head coach John Montante did not reply to an email asking for comment before deadline Wednesday, but his team should be rested and healthier after the bye week.
Pass defense tune-up: Facing Gauchos quarterback Miguel Robertson (1,138 yards passing, 14 touchdowns) and dangerous receivers led by Dominic McHale and Rashad Nixon, the Wolves could get a primer for next week’s VVAL finale at pass-happy Justin-Siena, which has its bye this week. But first, they will look to stop a Casa Grande running game led by Matt Herrera (560 yards, four TDs).
—Andy Wilcox
Cloverdale (2-6, 1-4 NCL I) at St. Helena (6-2, 3-2 NCL I)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bob Patterson Memorial Field
Last week: St. Helena won at Fort Bragg, 40-28. Cloverdale lost to Clear Lake, 28-15.
Last year: St. Helena won at Cloverdale, 49-29. The Saints have won the last nine matchups.
Fort Bragg bounce back: After dropping consecutive games the past two weeks, the Saints rebounded nicely on the road against the Timberwolves on Friday. While it was the first win at Fort Bragg since 2005, there was plenty that head coach Brandon Farrell wanted to clean up moving forward.
“I’d like to see us finish the game a little bit better,” he said after Monday’s practice. “We gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter, which means we didn’t take care of enough first downs offensively. We probably scored enough but we didn’t get them off the field like we probably could have. We had 13 penalties. So, lots of things we can improve on defense and on offense. … For the most part I was pretty pleased with the effort but in any game you want to clean some things up like that.”
Soaring Eagles: At 1-4, Cloverdale currently sits at the bottom of the North Central League I standings with Fort Bragg and Kelseyville. But like the Timberwolves, the Eagles still pose a challenge offensively with a pass-heavy approach. Passing defense is one major area the Saints are trying to tighten up heading down the stretch and into playoffs.
“For Cloverdale, I’ve seen them get a lot better,” Farrell said. “They’re playing competitive football, played competitively against Kelseyville and I think Kelseyville is better than their record. So I think a lot of these teams can do some things and Cloverdale does one thing well that we’re still struggling to be consistent on and that’s defending the pass. We’re going to have to improve in a lot of facets, and it’s not just coverage but like rush lanes and things like that that we need to improve on.”
Remember me? After being held in check in back-to-back games, senior running back Cody DiTomaso broke out in a big way on Friday. He ran for a game and season high 234 yards to go with two touchdowns on 14 carries.
“I mean, we used him,” Farrell said. “He wasn’t a factor in the Middletown game because we didn’t give him chances. Giving him chances gives opens up a lot more things for us and I think it showed on Friday that we need to balance our offense a little bit more to be successful.”
Calistoga (4-2, 0-1 NCL III-South) at Stuart Hall (4-3, 2-1 NCL III-South
Saturday, 6 p.m., Kezar Stadium
Last week: Calistoga lost to Tomales, 46-28, on Homecoming. Stuart Hall beat Crystal Springs Upland, 34-12.
Last meeting: These teams have never faced in an official capacity. Calistoga forfeited the game last season due to a lack of available players.
Tough one to swallow: Friday’s Homecoming loss to Tomales put Calistoga in tough spot. They’re likely now on the bubble for a playoff spot, and it’s never fun to put up a disappointing performance on what’s supposed to be the highlight of your home schedule. But despite all that, Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak said that the response at practice so far this week has been positive.
“They came into practice yesterday and they were fired up,” he said on Tuesday. “They’re a resilient bunch of kids and I think that with Homecoming, they were talking about what they did and they realized that they could have won and should have won. … Practice was great. Everyone was excited. People wanted to what we were going to do and how we were going to do it. I thought the response was great.”
Good Knights: A season ago, Stuart Hall won the North Central League III-South outright at 5-0 and won the seven games it played that season by an average of over 28 points. The Knights also beat last year’s league runner-up Branson by 34 the last week of the season and were so dominant that they opted not to participate in the North Coast Section 8-man playoffs to instead focus on the basketball season, where they made the Div. 5 section title game and made it to the second round of the CIF state playoffs.
All that being said, the Knights lost a healthy chunk of that team to graduation and have looked far more touchable this season. They do have four wins on the year, one being by forfeit, but they also have losses to Cornerstone Christian, 68-12, South Fork, 44-40, and Tomales, 48-34.
“I’ve seen them on film and everything and they’re not nearly as good as they were last year, but they’re not bad,” Klaczak said. "They’re good athletes and smart kids, they don’t make many mistakes. They’re definitely a notch down from what they were last year.”
Next man up: The injury bug has finally bitten Calistoga. The past two weeks, they’ve lost crucial two-way seniors in Joey Russo and Fernando Rios. The losses not only hurt for the offensive depth the duo provided, but the two were also stout defensive players that helped anchor a tough-nosed Wildcats defense this year.
“We’re struggling to make sure we have the right people in the right positions but we still have enough to go out these guys,” Klaczak said. “You lose half your offense and 90 percent of your defense, it’s tough.”
Kezar: The Wildcats have had this game circled all year, and why wouldn’t you? A trip to historic Kezar Stadium, a sports landmark in San Francisco that used to be home to Raiders and 49ers? What’s not to like?
“I’ve been telling them about the history of (Kezar) for most of the season once we found out we were playing there,” Klaczak said. “We’re going to drive through the Haight-Ashbury to get there. So the kids are all excited about that. … It’s going to be an interesting trip for sure, but I think it’s going to be good for the kids to see. It’s a great venue to play in.”
—Gus Morris