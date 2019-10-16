Justin-Siena (6-2, 2-2 VVAL) at Vintage (6-1, 3-0 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON 1440 AM, 6:30 p.m.
Last year: Vintage won at Justin-Siena, 48-6.
Last week: Justin-Siena lost at Napa High, 42-14, after tying it at 14 early in the third quarter. Vintage won at American Canyon, 28-14, after a 14-14 halftime tie.
Burgundy the new blue? LaRocco was asked if playing Vintage, which is 9-0 since Vine Valley Athletic League play began last year, feels like playing perennial Marin County Athletic League favorite Marin Catholic with the Crushers’ size and numbers advantages. In 14 meetings with the Wildcats from 2004 through 2017, Justin-Siena went 1-13, scored just 15 touchdowns, and was shut out four times.
“I think the biggest adjustment between the VVAL and MCAL is the depth of the league,” LaRocco replied. “The top of MCAL and VVAL are similar in caliber and level of competition, but it’s the middle to the bottom that is so much more competitive. There are no easy games.”
Containing Beers: Justin-Siena junior quarterback Hudson Beers went over the 2,000-yard mark for passing last week, but not without a season-high three interceptions.
“I think Napa did a good job getting pressure on Hudson last week, probably the most pressure he has faced so far this year,” LaRocco said. “Once we got down in the third quarter we pressed more than we needed to.”
Asked if getting more yards out of 210-pound running back Noah Young and other would take pressure off Beers, LaRocco said it depends on how each game goes.
“In a perfect world, we would like to have a more balanced offense, but we are going to attack defenses in a way that we think gives us the best chance to win,” he said. “Some weeks we will run the ball more than others. It just depends on where we think our greatest chance for success is.”
Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said the Crushers want to see the Braves put the ball in the air.
“We’re going in to stop the run,” he said. “That’s what we do every game, so we’re not going to overthink the situation. We’re going to go in and hopefully put them in a position where they have to throw on every down because they feel like they can’t run the ball. If that’s the case, we feel like we can key in on what they do. But Beers throws a great ball and he’s quick with his decisions, and they run the ball well. They have a shorter passing game that’s kind of an extension of their run game, and some run-pass options. I have a lot of respect for what they do over there.”
Big-win letdown? Leach said the Crushers are back to business despite coming off what has become an annual de facto VVAL title game against American Canyon.
“We’re in a league process so every game is a huge game, a championship game, at this point,” he said. “We understand that we have to win out to have a championship banner and that’s the goal, so we take every game as a championship-level game at this point.”
Brutal finales: The Braves have the toughest final stretch in the VVAL, visiting defending champion Vintage and hosting 2018 runner-up American Canyon. Fortunately for them, they get a bye week in between – and perhaps the competition will toughen them up for the playoffs.
“Finishing with Vintage and AC is something that isn’t under our control. We get the schedule from the league and we show up where we are supposed and play who we are supposed to,” said LaRocco said. “Our focus is on getting better as a team, and playing teams of the caliber of Vintage, Napa and AC gives us a great opportunity to be tested and show how far we have come or how much further we have to go."
Napa (5-2, 2-1 VVAL) at Casa Grande (3-4, 2-1 VVAL)
Friday, 7 p.m., Petaluma
Last year: Casa Grande won 41-27 at Napa despite trailing 13-0 after one quarter.
Last week: Napa beat visiting Justin-Siena, 42-14, after it was tied at 14 early in the third quarter. Casa Grande blanked struggling Sonoma Valley 35-0, scoring every point in the first half.
Déjà vu: The Gauchos’ 41-34 win at Justin-Siena last month was eerily similar to their 41-27 win at Napa last year, as last year’s Grizzlies also had an early 13-0 lead. Wide receiver Dominic McHale (24 catches, 439 yards, seven touchdowns) and running back Matt Herrera (108 carries, 484 yards, four touchdowns) scored in the second half of that game and the seniors are back to lead this year’s team, along with senior quarterback Miguel Robertson (960 yards, 12 touchdowns) and speedy junior RB-kicker Dominic Giomi (four touchdowns).
“They did a great job against Justin, making a tremendous amount of plays out of their high-powered offense,” Napa head coach Richie Wessman said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, they’re well-coached, they make plays, they do a lot of things really well. It should be a good challenge for us and we look forward to it. They’re good on the run and do a great job of throwing deep balls, and we game-plan to stop everything, the run game and pass game.”
The Grizzlies stopped Justin-Siena by intercepting Beers three times last week.
“We definitely mixed up some looks and gave him stuff he wasn’t prepared for,” Wessmsan said. “We also did a good job balancing when you get after the quarterback.”
Not out of VVAL title contention: Wessman feels his team can still win a VVAL title but needs to do the little things right, much like defending champion Vintage has done.
“We’re focusing on taking us to the next level, to championship caliber,” he said. “This last game we did a great job on defense and then the first two defensive plays after halftime we just had two mental errors that we don’t normally make and that resulted in a touchdown. It’s just the little details and focusing every single play and that’s the next phase in how we’re growing. If we can master those things, we’ll be in great shape.
“We’re counting on a postseason, but we’ve got to win this week. That puts us in a situation where, really, our playoffs start now. We’ve got to win each and every week to be where we want to be, and we haven’t given up on winning the VVAL either.”
—Andy Wilcox
St. Helena (5-2, 2-2 NCL I) at Fort Bragg (1-5, 1-3 NCL I)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fort Bragg High School
Last week: St. Helena fell 20-6 to visiting Middletown, their second straight loss. Fort Bragg lost to Clear Lake, 36-14.
Last year: St. Helena lost to visiting Fort Bragg, 30-14.
Response to consecutive losses: After a 5-0 start, the Saints have taken a few punches to the chin over the last two weeks. Head coach Brandon Farrell said the response from the team was good to start the week and that their collective focus is on making adjustments after two straight opponents have held the normally-potent Saints’ offense to its lowest outputs all season.
“It’s just a matter of finding out where teams are starting to expose some of our weaknesses and trying to do a little more to combat those,” Farrell said on Monday. “So we have some things to work on offensively from a scheme perspective. … The blueprint is out now, how to stop us. Two teams in a row have done that, so we have to counter that blueprint and have to anticipate where we could potentially be hurt on defense and try to come up with a way to make some of those plays go in our favor.”
Fort Bragg: At 1-3, the Timberwolves currently sit at the bottom of the league standings but travelling three hours for a game is never easy. The Saints also haven’t beaten the Timberwolves since 2013, losing the last six matchups, and haven’t won a game at Fort Bragg since 2005.
“We’ve never done well up there, at least since I’ve been here,” Farrell said. “We have a big task at hand, just going up there number one. Number two, they’re going to challenge us with different types of defenses like Willits did. … We’re expecting a hard-nosed football game. They’ve got a great tradition up there. (Head coach) Roy (Perkins) is a good friend of mine and he does a good job, and we’re going to have to come ready to play for sure.”
Timing is everything: One silver lining that Farrell has found from their two straight losses is the now immediate need to adapt and adjust their approach before the playoffs.
“I think that that’s certainly the message that we’re trying to let the kids know, that we have lots to play for and high school football can turn on a dime,” Farrell said. “We’re really trying to get these kids to have the experience that we were on a path for. We got knocked back a little bit and you have to rethink and re-tabulated your goals and try to figure out where you’re falling short to reach those.”
Tomales (4-2, 1-1 NCL III-South) at Calistoga (4-2, 0-1 NCL III-South)
Friday, 6 p.m., Calistoga High School
Last week: Calistoga lost a road battle with Branson, 48-44. Tomales beat Stuart Hall, 48-34.
Last year: Calistoga fell to Tomales, 48-6, on the road.
A positive response: While the Wildcats had a 4-game winning streak snapped by the Bulls last week, there were plenty of positives to draw from the tightly-contested loss. Branson is the defending 8-man North Coast Section champion and had been beating teams with relative ease all season before Calistoga nearly stole one at their place.
“They realized afterwards, I always tell them that experience is the toughest teacher because it gives the test first and the lesson later, and they realized that,” Klaczak said. “They realized that there were a lot of little things that we didn’t take care of, and that’s the difference between being champions and trying to be champions. I was impressed with the resiliency of coming back and saying, ‘All right, let’s get at it.’”
Tomales: The consensus opinion about the Braves this fall is that they’re down from a year ago when they handed the Wildcats their worst loss of the season but that doesn’t mean they’re a pushover. They beat Stuart Hall last week, a team that was so dominant last season that it elected not to pursue a section championship in the playoffs because it would cut into basketball season for some of its players.
They will also give Calistoga a much different look offensively than pass-happy Branson did last week.
“These guys play more of a game that we’re built for, you know, grind it out, play tough defense and keep the ball away from them,” Klaczak said. “It could be an hour and a half game with how much we’re each going to run the ball.”
Playoffs? One final notion that Klaczak has been preaching to his players this week is how important it’s going to be to end the season strong to secure a playoff spot.
Calistoga was eligible for the inaugural 8-man NCS Playoff last fall but elected not to submit an at-large bid due to a lack of players. Such is not the case this year as the Wildcats boast a roster of 18 players and are currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the section by Maxpreps.
“If we can make the playoffs that’ll really be a big boost for the program,” Klaczak said. “We’ll get more numbers next year because guys want to play for winners. I just think the whole program will take a step forward and these kids know it. … We’re now closer in the competitive level with the teams we’re playing and I think that’s really a big confidence builder.”
But for now, the goal is simple.
“The basic thing is, and all the kids know it, is that we can do all this other stuff but the reality of it is that we need to win,” Klaczak said. “This is a must-win game for us.”
— Gus Morris