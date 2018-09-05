American Canyon (0-3) at Wood (2-1)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
At Wood High School-Vacaville
Last week: American Canyon lost to Amador Valley-Pleasanton, 42-13. Wood beat Deer Valley-Antioch, 20-8. The Wolves suffered five turnovers in the game.
“Even though the score was really ugly, the team is improving,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said Tuesday. “We’re getting better at assignments. We’re blocking better. We’re getting to the ball. We’ve still got to do a better job of tackling and protecting the football, though. We’ve got to tackle better.”
The Wolves were led by quarterback Vance Eschenburg, who had 156 yards rushing.
“We’ve just got to get better one day at a time and get better at the fundamentals, tackle better and protect the football,” said Montante.
Last year: American Canyon beat Wood, 42-29.
Intersectional game: American Canyon is in the CIF North Coast Section. Wood is part of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. It’s the fourth straight nonleague game for the Wolves.
Wolves have depth: Montante is impressed with the fight, spirit and depth his team is showing.
“Our kids are tough kids. We had some guys banged up from the previous week. So we had some guys stepping in that played really hard against a really good, well-coached football team, and holding their own. I’m really proud of these kids for doing that. It just makes us better in the long run,” he said.
“A lot of these kids were on JV last year. The guys are really trying and they’re really learning it.”
Labor Day practice: The Wolves started off the week on a “good note,” putting in a good practice on Monday, said Montante.
“I’ve got to give my kids some credit. They were here, they were focused, and we had a good practice,” the Wolves’ coach said.
A look at Wood: The Wildcats opened the season with a 35-7 win over Vintage.
“Wood is a well-coached team,” said Montante. “They run an offense that is designed to give defenses problems, based on the amount of options that they have at any given time. It should be a good challenge.”
— Marty James
Calistoga (1-1) at Upper Lake (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
At Upper Lake High School
Last week: Calistoga beat Woodside Priory 46-6. Upper Lake lost to South Fork 48-6.
Last meeting: Calistoga beat Upper Lake 14-12 in a 2016 game in Calistoga.
New year, new team: Upper Lake underwent enormous roster turnover this year. The Cougars lost a slew of All-Leaguers, including the reigning defensive player of the year Dante Bassignani, and replaced almost their entire defensive and offensive line. The inexperience has showed early; Upper Lake has been outscored 98-12 through its first two games.
Veteran QB: Despite the roster losses, the Cougars did retain their senior starting quarterback Ray Moran. He’s coming off a 2017 campaign where he threw for 855 yards with 15 touchdowns. His final year for Upper Lake hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts, with the Cougars’ offense only scoring two touchdowns in two games thus far. But Moran still poses a dangerous passing threat Calistoga must account for.
Wildcats Improving: Calistoga rebounded nicely from its season opening loss against South Fork. Its offense finally clicked against Woodside Priory, with freshman quarterback Christian Caldera (14 carries, 55 yards with two touchdowns) and junior running back Jesus Rojas (17 carries, 109 yards with three touchdowns) leading the way for the Cats.
“I told them the way we finished the game last week, that’s the way we are going to start this week,” Wildcats head coach Jim Klaczak said after Friday's game. “When you do something like this, it really helps their confidence. They can’t wait until next week.”
— Gus Morris
Bellarmine Prep (1-1) at Vintage (1-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
At Napa Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON-1440 AM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: Bellarmine Prep edged visiting Clovis North 13-12, taking their only lead with 6:30 left on a touchdown pass by senior QB Harry Mingrone and PAT by junior Andrew Schaffer. Vintage also had a barnburner, topping host Lincoln 26-21 in Stockton behind strong defense from players such as senior middle linebacker Jakob Bittner, who had several tackles and broke up two passes.
Previous meeting: The teams have never met before – probably because Bellarmine rarely plays teams from the Sac-Joaquin Section that Vintage was part of for four decades. The Bells did play Folsom in a 2015 state playoff semifinal, however, handing the Bulldogs one of their only five losses since 2012. This will be Vintage’s first game against a private school since 2004, when it beat Cardinal Newman in its opener.
Well-prepped: Bellarmine Prep – now in its 35th season under head coach Mike Janda – uses the double-wing Cox Box offense as well as three- and four-receiver sets, but stands out mostly for its technique and flawless execution.
“They’re going to play with leverage, they’re going to be disciplined, they’re going to be strong, they’re going to do everything right,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “So the point is, who’s going to be tougher, who’s going to be more disciplined? I’m really excited to measure where we are with our discipline right now.”
Target on 10: Leach said the player the Crushers will be concerned with most is senior Tyson Garcia.
“They have a go-to kid, No. 10. He goes to tailback when they want to run the ball, he goes to slotback when they want to throw the ball, they put him at wideout when they want to throw outside,” he said. “They moved him around a lot, so if we don’t know where he is we’re not doing our job as coaches.”
Hall of Fame Night: This year's eight inductees into the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame – Jon Conner, Justin Dragoo, Steve McConnell, Paul Schreiner, Judy Shaffer, Mary Sherwood-MacDonald, Lonnie Spann Jr. and Pete Zopfi – will be introduced before kickoff.
— Andy Wilcox
Hercules (1-2) at Justin-Siena (2-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
At Dodd Stadium
Radio: KVYN-99.3 FM, 6:45 p.m.
Last week: Hercules defeated visiting Mt. Diablo, 32-0. Justin-Siena downed visiting Armijo, 40-14.
Last year: Host Hercules rallied past Justin-Siena, 14-7, as then-sophomore Otis Dickens II took over at quarterback late in the first half and threw two touchdown passes.
Best of times, worst of times: The Titans, after reaching last year’s CIF North Coast Section Division 4 championship game and finishing 11-2, opened this season with a 28-8 loss at Northgate and a 28-0 setback to visiting Middletown. But their offense regrouped last week behind the play of Dickens.
“He has the ability to use his feet to create opportunities for their offense. Very good scrambler and his receivers know how to get open when he does,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said of the 6-foot, 148-pound junior.
More to Say: Armijo held Braves running back Conrad Say, who averaged a team-high 51 rushing yards a game last year, to nine yards on eight carries last week. LaRocco was asked if the senior was slowed by an injury.
“Conrad is fine. He is also starting at corner for us and has been doing a great job there, too,” the coach said. “I think, in general, we need to tighten up our run game. We also have more than one ball carrier this year, which is nice, because Conrad doesn’t have to carry the load all by himself.”
Stingy Braves: Justin-Siena has scored 101 points in its last two games, but also allowed only 14. “Last week I thought our linebacker play was outstanding against the run and pass,” LaRocco said, noting the strong play of John Horn and Miles Williams on the outside and Michael Fitzgerald and Marcus Nunes on the inside.
— Andy Wilcox
Archbishop Riordan (0-2) at Napa (0-3)
Saturday, 7:15 p.m.
At Napa Memorial Stadium
Radio: KVON-1440 AM, 7 p.m.
Last week: Napa lost to Nevada Union-Grass Valley, 59-34. Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco lost to San Ramon Valley-Danville, 55-0.
Napa was led by quarterback Gunner Schoeps, who passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Schoeps also ran for 65 yards. Brock Bowers caught three TD passes. Napa’s defense gave up over 500 yards rushing.
“Our main emphasis this week is trying to figure out how to stop the run,” Napa head coach Tom Petithomme said Tuesday. “We’re sitting back on our heels too much. Our main emphasis this week is just getting more aggressive and coming downhill, playing downhill.”
Last year: Napa beat Riordan, 28-13.
Intersectional game: Napa is in the CIF North Coast Section. Riordan is in the CIF Central Coast Section.
Season-high point total: After scoring 19 points in its first two games, Napa scored 34 points, a season high, last week.
“It was definitely nice to see the offense grow finally, just with the return of Brock (Bowers) and (Kalani) Posey being one of our main targets. Gunner made some good reads as well,” said Petithomme. “It was definitely nice to see the offense click a little bit. Special teams picked up their game as well with the new addition of Julio Alfonso, our new kicker. That helped a bunch.”
Napa offense: Petithomme said Napa’s base offense, the shotgun spread, is a work in progress.
“Everything is still growing,” he said. “You have one guy who misses a block and then the play breaks down. The guys are taking time and they’re starting to figure it out.”
Looking for first win: This week’s game concludes the nonleague season for Napa, which is a member of the new Vine Valley Athletic League.
“It would be nice to get a win before we start league,” said Petithomme.
A look at Riordan: The Crusaders opened the season losing to Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond, 49-48. Riordan is a member of the West Catholic Athletic League.
“I definitely anticipate them to come out in the spread, try to spread our defense out a little bit, and then run the ball,” said Petithomme.
— Marty James