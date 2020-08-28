Napa Valley Prep Football Q & A: Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting weighs in on Brock Bowers commitment to Georgia

Napa High's Brock Bowers is one of the best football players the Napa Valley has ever produced, proof enough by his recent commitment to Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia.
The dynamic 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end saw his stock skyrocket over the last year-plus as he gained more and more interest from top-tier schools. When he finalized his commitment a little over two weeks ago, Bowers, a four-star prospect, had offers from 22 NCAA Division 1 programs.
Across the board, Bowers is a consensus high-level recruit at his position. His name has been at or near the top of nearly every national recruit ranking. One of the more notable lists he's recently appeared on is Sports Illustrated's inaugural SI99, a ranking of the top 99 college football prospects regardless of position.
Bowers checked in at No. 51 overall in the class of 2021 and was the No. 1 H-Tight End.
The Register recently talked with Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., to discuss Bowers' appearance on the list and his recent commitment to Georgia.
NVR: What did you think about Brock's decision to pick Georgia? What do you think of that fit?
JG: “It's a very interesting fit. Georgia wants to catch up to the spread-offense, pass-first era that we're in right now with college football. We've seen teams really aim to get over the hump with that more wide-open style and I think Georgia's move with (offensive coordinator) Todd Monken is an attempt to do so and players like Brock Bowers, who could do multi-dimensional or fill multi-dimensional roles, really just make that transition a little bit easier because you need guys who can do more than one thing very, very well and Brock brings a lot to the table as a receiver as a blocker, and especially after the catch as a playmaker.
"So I think Brock affords you some some real positional flexibility and that's the type of prospect where you can maximize your playcall on offense, because typically when you're changing personnel and bringing in the better pass catcher or what have you, now, all of a sudden, the defense is alerted to that. But when you have one guy who could do more than one thing so well from an offensive standpoint, you don't have to switch personnel to make it happen.
"So I think it's an interesting fit, but I understand what Georgia is going with with their offense and what they want to do and players like Brock are going to help them transition sooner rather than later."
Q: You mention versatility but what is it specifically that stands out about him that appeals to you guys so much?
"He's our No. 1 H-Tight End, which is a new position that we're ranking. The H-Tight End is that hybrid. It's that guy who can line up one play in the backfield, one play as a traditional tight end or as a wing, or even split out as a wide receiver. So these are the basically the jumbo athletes, the guys who could do more than you think at an immense size, and Brock is 6-3, 230 or so and you just like how he grades out multi-positionally.
"I think as an attached player, he could be one of your best tight ends in the country if he could do anything else or line up anywhere else. He's really strong at the point of attack but his overall athleticism when he's able to run in the open field there's a toughness there. There's almost this running-back mentality after he possesses the football and that goes back to his time as a running back and as a ball carrier, a primary ball carrier for Napa High School. So we like a lot of those traits.
"I think when you talk about projecting him, you're talking about flashes that you see that are more in line with the tight end position at the next level. So we're looking for not only ball skills and great hand-eye coordination and the ability to run, but we're looking for change in direction. We're looking for the ability to set up a defender, create separation, mentally, not just physically, you know, so calculating cuts and routes and things of that nature and Brock really displays all of those things on tape.
"If anything, he's a jack-of-all-trades and when he focuses on, on just being a tight end at the next level, we think he's going to have the chance to blossom and enhance those strengths even more."
Q: Like you mention, it really seems like he’s more than your average tight end. I mean he’s obviously versatile — he’s strong, he’s fast and dangerous in the open field. These are all things you guys are seeing too?
"One-hundred percent. We wanted to reflect what we see on Saturdays, you know, in terms of the positions that we rank and really creating that Tight End-H position and that ranking that corresponded was really with Brock in mind. We needed a true hybrid to kind of headline this thing and Brock was the no-brainer selection there because he could do so much.
"We actually thought about a jumbo-athlete category that he would have also been highly ranked in, but that might have involved a few more positions. But we thought it was a bit of a, not a cop out, but we thought we could be more specific and hit it on the head more accurately. And I think the H position for him works, but I think he's a type of kid that's so big, strong and athletic that he could line up at three different positions on three different downs in the SEC. And I think for a kid like that, that's about as high a compliment as we could get."
Q: Who are some players in the NFL that could fall into that Hybrid Tight End category?
"I mean, look at the tight ends who just got those huge paydays in the NFL. I think Travis Kelce, he’s not known for playing in line — he's known as a big receiver, right? So a jumbo athlete goes right in line with that category that we were considering before we landed on the H-Tight End. This is a big threat that is too physical for defensive backs, but too swift and fluid for linebackers to deal with. So I think he's a great example.
"George Kittle is more well known for blocking but he's also probably one of the faster tight ends in the NFL. So he might he might be the ideal H, where you can see him working in the backfield there in San Fran or split out just as much as you'll see him attach to the line of scrimmage. So we think if you're a guy who can move around and trying to manipulate a defense, just by your alignment, you fit into some of those hybrid tight end categories where you can also occupy the traditional sense of position where you're a good blocker, and you're a good receiver as well."
Q: I’m curious about what you think about Brock’s potential at Georgia. Is he a breakout candidate from his freshman year or is he a guy who might take a year or two to really get comfortable at that level?
"Well physically I'm really curious to see where his body is at when whenever he does arrive at Georgia, because when you talk about the SEC, I think you guys are still primarily going to be used as blockers, as guys to aid and max protection schemes and things like that. But as that position evolved, I mean, Georgia's got a true H right now in Tre McKitty who transferred over from Florida State. He is the epitome of an H. He's a physical cat but, I mean, he's so athletic that they'll run screens for him as a tight end. So it's not something we really see a lot of, so I think he's going to be a really interesting beacon and sort of guiding light for what Bowers can be because I think those two skill sets are very close to one another.
"I scouted Tre in high school and obviously I'm scouting Brock now — a lot of similarities between them. They're not the 6-foot-6, towering Rob Gronkowski tight ends. They're a little bit smaller, but they can still overwhelm a secondary player. So that's where I think there's so much value.
"So I do think that McKitty and how he fares this fall will be interesting with Bowers, but he's a graduate transfer. So we believe this will be his first and last year there at Georgia and then after that, they really hadn't recruited guys like Brock, you know. So that's why I was saying earlier, that I think Brock is part of the sort of the true transition to what Georgia wants to do in modernizing their offense."
Q: It sounds like, depending on how the roster shakes out in a year, that Brock could come in and make an impact right away.
"I think schematically he can. I do think there are not a lot of guys like him on the roster, especially if McKitty is gone by the time he gets there. So, you know, just like anything else, that transition is not easy. So, you know, mentally, can he handle it? I don't know him personally that well. That's always an unknown when you're talking about projecting from high school to college, but I do think physically and skillset-wise, he's there. He's there now. So I do think that he could warrant immediate playing time when you factor in that and what Georgia wants to become offensively."
Q: I’ve seen a report or two on Brock that projects him to be a future high-round NFL Draft pick. Obviously there’s still a long way until he can even enter the draft, but what do you think about his pro potential?
"We just talked about the added value that the NFL is placing on this position, so what that typically means is scouting departments coast to coast for those 32 teams are looking for the next group, the next crop. So I do think that there are some pro prospects just based on positional values.
"The tight end position 10 years ago versus right now, it’s in two different stratospheres in terms of value. Football has gone more pass-first and offense-first, both from a strategic standpoint and from a rules and legality standpoint, and that tight position has increased in value maybe more than any non-quarterback, non-left tackle position on the offense.
"I think tight ends have become as valuable as, or more than, running backs and even wide receivers in some cases. I don't see that trend slowing down because some players on defense are getting smaller, whether you're talking edge rushers, linebackers or safeties. So tight ends that are so big yet still athletic are still going to present those type of problems in the passing game and even as a blocker. I don't see that value minimizing.
"So I do think Brock could have some pro prospects as he plays his cards the right way. Obviously there's such a long way to go in between now and then, but he'll certainly appear to have his opportunity at Georgia."
