Napa Valley Prep Football Q & A: Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting weighs in on Brock Bowers commitment to Georgia

"If anything, he's a jack-of-all-trades and when he focuses on, on just being a tight end at the next level, we think he's going to have the chance to blossom and enhance those strengths even more."

Q: Like you mention, it really seems like he’s more than your average tight end. I mean he’s obviously versatile — he’s strong, he’s fast and dangerous in the open field. These are all things you guys are seeing too?

"One-hundred percent. We wanted to reflect what we see on Saturdays, you know, in terms of the positions that we rank and really creating that Tight End-H position and that ranking that corresponded was really with Brock in mind. We needed a true hybrid to kind of headline this thing and Brock was the no-brainer selection there because he could do so much.

"We actually thought about a jumbo-athlete category that he would have also been highly ranked in, but that might have involved a few more positions. But we thought it was a bit of a, not a cop out, but we thought we could be more specific and hit it on the head more accurately. And I think the H position for him works, but I think he's a type of kid that's so big, strong and athletic that he could line up at three different positions on three different downs in the SEC. And I think for a kid like that, that's about as high a compliment as we could get."