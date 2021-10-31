Napa Valley Prep Football: Register Big Game MVPs are Horton, Schaumkel

It wasn’t easy to pick the Napa Valley Register Most Valuable Players for Vintage or Napa High after Big Game 50 on Friday night.

The Crushers had four players with a hand in two touchdowns apiece in their 70-7 victory, and at least three or four Grizzlies played their hearts out for Napa High.

But it was Vintage senior Mosaati Schaumkel who set the tone for the evening, scoring two of the Crushers’ first three touchdowns to help them grab a 22-0 lead in the first seven minutes.

And it was Napa senior Christoph Horton who denied Vintage’s shutout bid by grabbing a 3-yard touchdown catch with 2.5 seconds left in the first half.

Schaumkel lined up in the slot behind senior right tackle Louie Canepa and followed him as he pulled over the left side and scored untouched from 24 yards out.

“Yeah, we had great line blocking — everything was perfect,” Schaumkel said of the play. “All we have to do is block. If we do that, we can do whatever we want.”

That philosophy seemed to inspire his second touchdown — a 59-yard catch on what he said was the first flea-flicker the Crushers had tried all season. Senior quarterback Tytan Bradley started to run a keeper to the right before pitching to senior Justin Ray, who found Schaumkel wide open along the Napa sideline and hit him in the numbers for a 59-yard scoring strike.

Mainly a safety on defense, Schaumkel didn’t score his first touchdowns of the season until Vintage’s previous game against Sonoma Valley — one a rush and the other on an 85-yard kickoff return. The scoring catch against Napa was his first all season.

That was the first time we’ve done that play this season,” he said of the flea-flicker. “I like running the routes. Once they leave me open and I see that ball fly, I’m ready to catch it.”

Schaumkel also broke up a few passes and also delivered the biggest hit of the night. Napa senior Raul Castellanos was the recipient after catching a 14-yard pass at the Crushers’ 10. Somehow, he held onto the ball and, five plays later, sophomore quarterback Jovanni Palma found Horton for the touchdown.

He said he appreciated that Napa (0-9, 0-5 VVAL), which had about 20 fewer players suited up, played hard all night.

“They wanted to keep scoring on us. I see the pride in them and I respect it,” he said. “We came into the game wanting to just go all out because we don’t know if it’s our last game.”

Casa Grande, which beat Vintage 46-44 but lost 48-30 to American Canyon, downed Petaluma 57-35 on Saturday to remain the only team tied with Vintage for first place. If the Gauchos (6-3, 4-1 VVAL) beat visiting Justin-Siena this Friday night to share the league title with the Crushers (6-3, 5-1 VVAL), they may be the only VVAL team to make the playoffs based on tiebreaker criteria.

“If we don’t make playoffs, we have to enjoy our last minutes,” Schaumkel said. “But we always play like it’s our last game. We’re going to keep practicing and fixing the little things that we always mess up.”

Schaumkel is the youngest of Melolini and Nicholas Schaumkel’s five Vintage football-playing sons, preceded by Paul (Class of 2012), Nick (2014), Triston (2017) and Viliami (2019). All wore the No. 43 of their favorite NFL player, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, except Paul, who wore No. 60 because he was an offensive lineman.

The latter, the Register's 2018 Big Game Vintage MVP, was at this year's contest and was asked afterward if he gave Mosaati any advice.

"I told him 'Just do what you know how to do and you'll be fine,'" he said.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Horton — who is verbally committed to play Division I ball for the New Mexico Lobos — doesn’t play defense, probably because he’s the Grizzlies’ go-to player on offense. He’s scored 60 of their 166 points.

Horton didn’t play in the Grizzlies’ first series — “That was just to throw them off a little bit,” he explained — but he returned Vintage’s second kickoff 27 yards to near midfield. He had his first catch on their third series and finished with six grabs for 69 yards.

Horton was a marked man against Vintage, drawing multiple defenders when targeted, but still managed to catch his 10th touchdown pass of the season.

“It was hard being double- or triple-teamed the whole time, but I just try and do what I can,” he said.

He got himself open by stopping abruptly just past the goal line.

“Having the safety on top of me the whole time made it kinda rough for our quarterbacks to throw me the ball,” he said. “I knew the safety was going to come down hard so I knew I needed to cut (my route) kinda short.”

Horton’s first two touchdown passes of the season came from returning starter Anthony Tubridy in the season opener at Wood. He’s also caught scoring strikes from Dylan Newman, but Palma has called most of the signals since a broken collar bone ended Turbridy’s season in Week 2 against Rodriguez.

“He’s really good,” Horton said of Palma. “He’s progressed a lot since last year, so I think he’s going to do really good the next couple of years. He’s very tough. He gets hit and then he just gets right back up. It’s crazy, to be honest.”

With 46 catches for 932 yards, Horton needs only 68 yards against Sonoma Valley (1-8, 0-5 VVAL) this Friday night to have a 1,000-yard season. The Dragons will be coming off Friday’s 51-12 nonleague rout of Highlands from the Sacramento area.

“We’re hoping we can take it and end the season with a W on our Senior Night,” he said. “It’s been fun having one more year with my brothers, the seniors I started out with my freshman year. We have some fighters on our team, for sure. Nobody gives up. We usually play to the final whistle.”

