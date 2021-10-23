Napa Valley Prep Football: Reshuffled Calistoga dominate Tomales, 31-0

“With Christian gone, we addressed his absence properly,” said Kohler, a 2005 Calistoga graduate in his first season as head coach. “I underestimated what he provided for the team, so I reallocated the talent better by moving Edgar to tailback and having Yuli’s quickness at quarterback.”

Kohler’s plan worked to the tune of 264 yards on just 28 offensive snaps, with the offensive line of Ruben Gallardo, Diego Ordaz, David Otero and Marvin Marin creating openings. The Wildcats had seven different people run the ball, with no one getting more than four attempts. Caballero had four carries for 63 yards, Ramirez had 65 yards on four carries, and Edgar Caldera had 34 yards on just two carries. Caballero completed 4 of 6 passes for 76 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“I liked how Edgar found the holes,” Kohler said. "Granted, he only had a couple of carries, but he found the holes. I like how Yuli was able to find the open receiver and deliver the ball instead of panicking, even though he was getting some pressure.”