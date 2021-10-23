Napa Valley Prep Football: Reshuffled Calistoga dominate Tomales, 31-0

CALISTOGA — Rebounding is normally a basketball term but the Calistoga High football team created a football edition of one in a 31-0 whitewash of Tomales on Friday night.
The game against a long time combatant represented a bounceback performance from last Saturday’s 40-14 loss to Stuart Hall at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco.
The Wildcats (4-1 overall) dominated the proceedings on offense and defense. Special teams were the lone Achilles heel, with four missed extra points. But considering how much Calistoga — which visits John Swett in Crockett this Friday night — had control from the opening kickoff, those miscues were inconsequential.
The Wildcats had the perfect remedy to start the contest. Tomales had the game’s first possession but Calistoga’s Alexis Rios picked off Braves quarterback Ryan Johnson, returned the interception to the Tomales 25. Two plays later, the Wildcats hit paydirt with quarterback Yuliani Caballero scoring on a 15-yard gallop. Those points proved to be all Calistoga needed, but the hosts scored 25 more for good measure.
Caballero later added a 49-yard touchdown run and a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Marin. Edgar Caldera scored on a 25-yard run, and Christian Ramirez found the end zone on a 44-yard run.
The challenge Wildcats head coach Shane Kohler has faced in recent weeks is adjusting his offense without the spectacular talents of Christian Caldera, who broke his wrist and is not expected to return to football this season. Kohler said the senior hopes to recover in time to play basketball.
“With Christian gone, we addressed his absence properly,” said Kohler, a 2005 Calistoga graduate in his first season as head coach. “I underestimated what he provided for the team, so I reallocated the talent better by moving Edgar to tailback and having Yuli’s quickness at quarterback.”
Kohler’s plan worked to the tune of 264 yards on just 28 offensive snaps, with the offensive line of Ruben Gallardo, Diego Ordaz, David Otero and Marvin Marin creating openings. The Wildcats had seven different people run the ball, with no one getting more than four attempts. Caballero had four carries for 63 yards, Ramirez had 65 yards on four carries, and Edgar Caldera had 34 yards on just two carries. Caballero completed 4 of 6 passes for 76 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“I liked how Edgar found the holes,” Kohler said. "Granted, he only had a couple of carries, but he found the holes. I like how Yuli was able to find the open receiver and deliver the ball instead of panicking, even though he was getting some pressure.”
The Calistoga defense bludgeoned the Braves, limiting them to 78 yards on 41 offensive snaps. None of those plays went for north of 10 yards, and only nine generated 5 yards or more. Besides Rios’ interception, Marin also picked off a pass. Neftali Gutierrez, Emmanuel Chavez, Robert Mendoza, Ramirez and Rios each had a tackle for lost yardage.
Chavez also led the team with three impact tackles (gains that went for 1-3 yards). Brian Gonzalez, Vega and Otero each had two, while Gustavo Perez, Mendoza and Rios each added one.
“On any of their outside runs, we were getting awesome penetration from the D-line,” Kohler said. “However, on their sneaks, they were pushing us back but that’s to be expected on that play. They stayed home on the pass plays even though we were expecting a run.”
The Wildcats, who have been playing 8-man football since 2015, are vying for a return trip to the CIF North Coast Section playoffs. Calistoga achieved that feat in the pre-pandemic era in 2019.
“I set up the offense by reallocating because there were people who are playing where they normally don’t, so I need to establish some depth with everyone knowing the plays,” Kohler said. “We had the first unit ready, but with the second team we had to tell them where to go. The next game going forward, I want to be able to get people in and out.”