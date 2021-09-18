Napa Valley Prep Football: Resurgent American Canyon upends Livermore in overtime, 27-24

AMERICAN CANYON — Another way to say “momentum” is “Uncle Mo,” and at the present time, he and his nephews are wearing black and gold jerseys — the ones the American Canyon High football team adorns.
The Wolves evened their record at 2-2 with a 27-24 overtime victory at home over the previously undefeated Livermore Cowboys on Friday night.
After losing its first two games, American Canyon enters the Vine Valley Athletic League competition riding the crest of back-to-back wins, the latter of which came against a highly-regarded Livermore team that was 3-0 entering Friday’s action.
The game was tied at 21-21 at the end of regulation. Overtime rules are similar to those of the NCAA in that each team gets possession at the opponent’s 25-yard line, first and 10 with untimed downs. The concept is similar to baseball’s top and bottom of the inning. If the first team scores, the opponent has a chance to answer.
The Cowboys went on offense first and the Wolves kept them out of the end zone, but Donovan Umeki connected on a 30-yard field goal to give Livermore a 24-21 lead.
American Canyon responded by marching to the Cowboys’ 1-yard line, from which Kapono Liu took the shotgun snap and ran through a hole that opened up like a hospitality suite for the game-winning score. Wolves teammates and coaches ran onto the field celebrating jubilantly.
“The kids kept fighting,” said Wolves head coach John Montante, who is in his fourth campaign at American Canyon. “In overtime, they made a huge stand and gave the offense the chance. They gave us the green light and we took it.”
Behind the offensive line of Tobyn Bunch, Ryan Landaverde, Felix Llamas, Jonathan Chau and Ren Amiel-Ducut, Liu was the bellcow in amassing 29 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wolves fashioned a 21-7 lead with 1:33 left in the third quarter thanks to Liu’s touchdown runs of 8, 2 and 14 yards and Noel Angel’s extra points.
The Cowboys, however, took advantage of good field position in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Martin (21 of 38 for 190 yards) to wide receiver Julian Quigley (10 receptions for 95 yards) from 8 and 10 yards away. Umeki added the extra points. Those touchdown drives started after short American Canyon punts to the Wolves’ 29- and 40-yard lines.
Montante was proud that the Wolves went from victory-bound with a two-touchdown lead to getting the walk-off victory after Livermore had tied the game, forced overtime and taken its first lead.
“I’m smiling ear-to-ear because this team has grown a lot in the past four weeks,” Montante said. “This was some resilience right here. I’m very proud of them. It’s a young group that’s got a lot of potential. This was a great game against a good, up-and-coming Livermore team. These guys played their backsides off and I’m really proud of them.”
In the first half, the defense did the heavy lifting for the Wolves’ offense. American Canyon led 7-0 at halftime with one of Liu’s four touchdowns being the byproduct of a Nicholas Mitchell fumble recovery at the Cowboys’ 28-yard line. Even though the Livermore offense eventually gained traction and gained 312 yards of total offense, it took 51 plays to garner that production. Running back Tyler Leonis accounted for 68 of those yards in one play on a third-quarter score. The Wolves’ defense, led by coordinator Rick Carre, passed a unique test facing a Livermore offense that seemingly threw more passes (41) than a gigolo at a nightclub.
“We’ve made a lot of strides from Rodriguez (15-13 loss) and Burlingame (31-6 loss),” Montante said. “In the game against Berkeley (33-14 win), we started to get it rolling. Livermore was unbeaten and they played hard. They don’t back down from anybody. They have a good thing going over there. For our kids to keep answering that bell, I’m really proud of them.”
The Wolves’ biggest standout statistically was linebacker George Konoval, who had two tackles for losses and seven impact tackles (gains totalling 1-3 yards). Ray Vaughan, David Garcia, Nicholas, Bunch and Liu each had one tackle for a loss. Liu and Mitchell also had two impact tackles each, while Vaughan had one. Garcia had two sacks, while Liu and Mitchell each had one.
In the second half, however, the Wolves’ offense gave their defensive teammates room to breathe with two methodical scoring drives.
“We were able to run the ball pretty well,” Montante said. “We had a couple of pass plays, but we’ve got to get better. We’re still kind of inconsistent, but the offensive line is starting to jell. They are starting to get some chemistry. Kapono is running really well. Kaleb (Anderson, quarterback) is a great hub for the offense. We just have to keep all the pieces firing. The sky's the limit for these kids.”
The back-to-back wins give the Wolves some bounce in their step as they enter VVAL competition on Friday at Arnold Field against Sonoma Valley, which lost 42-0 to St. Vincent of Petaluma to fall to 0-3. Since the VVAL era began in 2018, American Canyon has won its three games against the Dragons by a combined score of 156-6.
“After our 0-2 start, a lot of people started to write us off,” Montante said. “But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. These kids continue to get better every week. We’re just going to keep doing what we do. It’s about working the fundamentals and getting better at AC Wolves football and we’ll see where the chips land.”
Clayton Valley JV 19, American Canyon 13
The Wolves dropped to 1-1 with Friday’s loss. American Canyon tied the game at 7-7 with 4:32 remaining in the first half when Xavier Lopez returned a fumble 20 yards to paydirt. Daniel Lopez supplied the extra point.
Clayton Valley, however, took the lead for good with 1:00 left in the first half when scoring a touchdown that was aided by a Wolves turnover. The Eagles led 13-7 at halftime before the advantage swelled to 19-7 in the third quarter. American Canyon pulled to within 19-13 with 3:28 left in the game but got no closer. Quarterback Mason Harris scored on a 43-yard touchdown run.
