Napa Valley Prep Football: Resurgent American Canyon upends Livermore in overtime, 27-24

“We were able to run the ball pretty well,” Montante said. “We had a couple of pass plays, but we’ve got to get better. We’re still kind of inconsistent, but the offensive line is starting to jell. They are starting to get some chemistry. Kapono is running really well. Kaleb (Anderson, quarterback) is a great hub for the offense. We just have to keep all the pieces firing. The sky's the limit for these kids.”

The back-to-back wins give the Wolves some bounce in their step as they enter VVAL competition on Friday at Arnold Field against Sonoma Valley, which lost 42-0 to St. Vincent of Petaluma to fall to 0-3. Since the VVAL era began in 2018, American Canyon has won its three games against the Dragons by a combined score of 156-6.

“After our 0-2 start, a lot of people started to write us off,” Montante said. “But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. These kids continue to get better every week. We’re just going to keep doing what we do. It’s about working the fundamentals and getting better at AC Wolves football and we’ll see where the chips land.”

Clayton Valley JV 19, American Canyon 13