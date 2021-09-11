Napa Valley Prep Football: Rodriguez hands Napa a costly loss, 28-3

The offensive performance, however, was stuck in neutral. Napa gained just 79 yards on 40 plays. Excluding quarterbacks running the ball on designed runs or scrambles, Napa gained just 22 yards on 16 carries in the conventional running game that involved handoffs to running backs.

“They just need to believe in themselves,” Adams said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids on the front line. Now we’re going to have a young guy at quarterback. I know they can do it and so do the rest of the coaches.”

The road gets no easier. In fact, it gets much harder. The Grizzlies travel to face a highly regarded Windsor team guided by head coach Paul Cronin, who left the Cardinal Newman helm this summer after winning a state title and several section crowns in 18 seasons there.

“We just need to get the quarterback ready,” Adams said. “We need to keep improving and play Napa football by being aggressive and be the hammer. At times we’re the hammer, but we need to be that way more consistently.”

Rodriguez JV 28, Napa 6

The Grizzlies averted the shutout with 54 seconds left in the game when Aaron Medrano scored on a 1-yard run, which was followed by a failed two-point conversion. The score was set up by an Anthony Santos 34-yard interception return to the 1.