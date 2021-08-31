Napa Valley Prep Football: Rodriguez kicker wins it after Wolves rally

Montante said his offense’s success passing the ball late in the game wasn’t something they wanted to do earlier against this particular opponent.

“Throwing the ball is something we want to do more. But you have to hold up in protection and you have to catch the ball,” he said. “They were beating us on the perimeter because their DB’s are faster than our receivers, so we were having trouble getting space. So we decided to go vertical and just bludgeon them, and we were close. We were able to move the ball on the ground almost at will, and the drive would stall or we’d get a holding penalty or a fumble, and you cannot do that. We’ll learn from it and get better.”

Montante thought George Konoval and James Aken had good games.

“They did a good job. They were really getting after it. I’m really proud of them,” he said. “It’s just the fundamentals and we have to get better at them. The good thing is we’re going to. But I give Rodriguez all the credit. They kept playing and got one more bounce than we did, the kicker made a hell of a kick there at the end, twice.”