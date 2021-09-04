Napa Valley Prep Football: Rusty Vintage opens with 26-6 loss to El Cerrito

Trying to win a football game with only one of three phases playing well would be akin to trying to drink coffee with a fork.

Vintage’s defense played well enough to put it in position to win its season opener Friday night, but the offense and special teams were colossal disappointments in a 26-6 loss to El Cerrito at Memorial Stadium.

For the Crushers, who have achieved tremendous success since head coach Dylan Leach took over in 2016, the game represented a dose of humble pie.

Leach hopes the defeat inspires his team like a season-opening 35-7 loss to Wood did for the 2018 Crushers, who reeled off 10 wins in a row after an 0-2 start — including its first playoff wins since 1986.

Vintage had not played its originally scheduled season opener at San Ramon Valley a week before due to poor air quality from Northern California wildfires and, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 Crushers had played only Vine Valley Athletic League opponents in the spring and were seldom tested in going 6-0.