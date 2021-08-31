Napa Valley Prep Football: Saints return to action with 38-0 rout of St. Patrick-St. Vincent

“I think defensively we looked good,” he said. “Offensively I thought we looked slow and we were unaggressive. We got going a little bit better at the end, but that isn’t who we are. So there are things we have to clean up offensively.”

It may just be one night, but the Saints appear to have a capable quarterback under center in Spencer Printz. The senior fooled a number of defenders while making decisions in the high-IQ veer. Even at just 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, he wasn’t afraid to crash into would-be tacklers and fight for extra yardage.

St. Helena led by only six points after the first quarter, but took an 18-0 advantage into the halftime break. The Saints never seemed endangered by a Bruins offense that managed to break into the St. Helena red zone only once — with a drive that ended with an interception by Bothof.

“It’s the kind of thing we've just strived for all year long, the idea that defense wins championships. So we’ve got to be aggressive out there and I think we were, which was super impressive,” MacMillan said. “We’ve just got to get that same mentality now back on the offensive side of the ball, something I gotta fix.”

The Saints have little time to prepare for their next opponent, as they travel to Winters this Friday night.