Napa Valley Prep Football: Sander and Ackman get their teams on board

The Vintage High football team certainly has spectators scratching their heads at times, and seeing 6-foot-2, 230-pound Matt Ackman take shotgun snaps in Big Game LI on Friday night was one of them.

It’s not unusual for senior tight ends to line up in the backfield when games are all but decided, as this 42-14 rout of crosstown rival Napa High was by halftime. But Ackman was doing it on the Crushers’ first possession, even though quarterback Elias Alvarez and running backs Jeffery Page and Riley Anderson can run the ball just fine.

Ackman didn’t try to pancake defenders like he would blocking. With the grace of a running back, he made a nice move while getting blocks from linemen Alexis Castillo and Drake Sampton and scored standing up from 11 yards out. He actually crossed he goal line twice during the drive, but the first attempt was called back due to a penalty.

On the next drive, he made the right-handed Alvarez happy he’d made the effort to scramble to his left, reset himself and throw a perfect pass. Ackman caught it at the goal line and waltzed into the end zone with for a 14-0 Crushers lead.

It was only Ackman’s second touchdown catch of the season — second in two weeks, actually. He had caught his first from 34 yards out in the previous week’s 44-20 rout at Sonoma Valley.

But he wasn’t through running the ball. After Josiah Flynn caught an 83-yard halfback pass from Si Sabbagha to make it 21-0, Ackman got another snap and scored from 16 yards out midway through the second quarter for a 28-0 lead. He used his speed to turn the right corner while getting another nice block from Castillo, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior who looked like he was up to something himself when he moved from the backfield to the slot before the snap.

They were Ackman’s first two touchdown runs of the season.

“We started practicing that this week,” he said. “It’s a great play and it worked out perfectly. I ran the ball at Sonoma in a new package called Thunder and then we picked it up again in this game. I’ve had a couple of passes here and there, but this has been my first time running the ball.”

It fit the Crushers’ theme of using their size and athleticism to get a big lead early and get everybody some Big Game playing time.

“We knew that we’d have to roll up tough for this game and couldn’t let them control it,” Ackman said. “We had to play hard-nosed right at the beginning and take control of the game.”

The Crushers missed the North Coast Section playoffs last year despite having only one league loss, to Casa Grande. Though Vintage lost its league opener this year to Petaluma, and closes the regular season with a bye next week, Ackman was confident Big Game LI wouldn’t be his last high school contest would be in the NCS Division 2 playoffs. The Crushers’ playoff chances got a boost when Casa Grande handed Petaluma its first league loss, 29-28, in Saturday afternoon’s annual Egg Bowl rivalry game.

“Right now we’re looking at being the sixth seed (in an eight-team bracket) and so we might play Livermore (as it stands) right now,” Ackman said. “But this was our last game at Memorial (Stadium).”

It was also the last game at Memorial for Napa High senior Donavan Sander. The lanky, 150-pound wide receiver wanted to make an impact in his final Big Game, but with a 42-0 deficit and a running clock in the fourth quarter, he knew no opportunity could be wasted.

He got that chance when the Grizzlies were at the Vintage 13-yard line and junior quarterback Yovanni Palma dropped back to pass. Sander had two defenders on him at the goal line near the right sideline, but Palma knew he wanted the ball. The defenders were covering him so tightly that when he leaped up to catch the ball, he landed on their shoulder pads. But he was able to hold the ball over the goal line as he landed, earning himself a truly memorable senior-season highlight.

Getting his team on the board earned Sander the Register’s Napa High Big Game LI MVP trophy.

Like Ackman with his first TD catch of the year at Sonoma, Sander sparked the Grizzlies in a recent 68-27 loss at Casa Grande by coming back to catch a long pass to set up a touchdown.

“During the second quarter we always try, but during the first quarter we’re not as good,” Sander said. “The goal tonight was to get on the scoreboard, to get yards.”

In Big Game LI, senior running back Carlos Mata also scored against Vintage with a play that was all desire. Mata lowered his head to break a tackle at the goal line, beating the Crushers at their own smash-mouth game.

They won’t be among the many skill players who will be back for the Grizzlies next season, but they will be able to say they showed this year’s juniors and sophomores how to make plays.

Sander is hardly done with high school sports. He plans to be a three-sport athlete this school year and also compete in basketball and track and field.

“When you’re a senior, you’ve got to be a role model for all the younger players,” he said. “You gotta work harder and you gotta show them that when they come back next year, they’ve got to be better.”