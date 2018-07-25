Dylan Leach says it’s his favorite time of the year.
It’s late July, summer time in the Napa Valley. In just three weeks, Leach will lead Vintage High School into its season-opening nonleague football game. The Crushers will play at Wood on Aug. 17 to begin the 2018 season.
“Ramp it up, it’s time to go,” Leach said Wednesday at Napa Valley Publishing’s annual football media day at Napa Memorial Stadium.
“Football season is here,” added Leach, who is in his third season as Vintage’s head coach. “This is my life. I love it more than anything in the world.”
High school teams up and down the Napa Valley have been at work during the summer, with players staying involved in strength and conditioning programs. There has also been a weekly 7-on-7 passing league on Tuesday nights.
“Our first game is coming up quick,” said Tom Petithomme, Napa High’s athletic director and interim head coach. “There’s a lot of players out there that need to learn how to ramp it up a little bit and feel what it’s like to make a hard block or to get hit hard, so that they’re prepared for the game.
“When it’s game time, everything is going to be even that much faster.”
Napa opens the season on Aug. 17 at Pitman-Turlock.
The CIF North Coast Section has allowed for teams to practice, in helmets and shoulder pads but with no tackling, since July 16. These practices since July 16 are what Petithomme calls “thud tempo.”
It’s a progression, he added.
“We’re just taking steps, making sure that these kids know how to tackle with their head up and therefore are safe when we get to go live,” said Petithomme.
Everything changes on July 30, when official practices begin. It’s when the pads come on and the blocking and tackling start. It’s when you can tackle to the ground.
“July 30 is live to the ground – we can tackle full speed all the way to the ground,” said Petithomme.
Scrimmages against nonleague teams are on Aug. 10 and 11. A week later, the 10-game regular season begins, with Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and Justin-Siena playing in the new Vine Valley League, along with Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande and Petaluma.
The final date of the regular season is Oct. 27. The NCS playoffs start in early November.
The football season will once again have CIF Northern California Regional games, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, and CIF state championship bowl games, on Dec. 7 and 8.
“Getting a chance to be in this new league with some great teams and some great coaches against some great players is a great opportunity for our kids to really strive to be great athletes and demonstrate what they’ve been working hard to do,” said John Montante, American Canyon’s first-year head coach.
Montante is in the process of moving from San Jose, to be closer to his new job at American Canyon.
“Every day at American Canyon is fun,” said Montante. “It’s fun every day, getting to know everybody more and more.”
American Canyon begins its season on Aug. 17 at home against Deer Valley-Antioch. One of the key returners for the Wolves is Eddie Byrdsong, a finalist for Newcomer of the Year on the 2017 All-Napa County team.
“I think we should have a great season,” said Byrdsong. “I’ve got a great line in front of me and I’m thankful for all the hard work and the time the coaches have put into this team.”
Petithomme took over as Napa’s coach in June. He replaces Jesus Martinez, who was fired after just one year as Napa’s coach.
Petithomme played football at Modesto Junior College, San Jose State and then played five years in the Arena Football League, including three seasons for the San Jose SaberCats.
He has installed the shotgun spread, the base offense for Napa.
“The guys are understanding their assignment. They’re understanding the concept of the plays,” said Petithomme. “It takes time. With our first game three weeks away, it’s important that these kids understand what they’re supposed to do.”
Napa’s annual Blue and Gold scrimmage is on Aug. 4.
Justin-Siena’s season opener is on Aug. 17 at Piedmont.
St. Helena opens the season at home against Arcata on Aug. 18.
Calistoga is at home on Aug. 24 for its opener against South Fork-Miranda.