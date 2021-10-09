Napa Valley Prep Football: Seniors lead Calistoga past Roseland University Prep, 56-0

CALISTOGA — With the help of sophomore quarterback Edgar Caldera, four of the Calistoga High football team’s eight seniors scored in Friday night’s 56-0 homecoming rout of Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa.
Isaac Garcia ran back the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and fellow senior Christian Caldera ran in the two-point conversion. Later in the first quarter, Garcia caught a 22-yard scoring strike from Edgar Caldera, who shortly after kept for a touchdown and two-point conversion. Yuliani Caballero, a senior, made it 28-0 with a 44-yard scoring scamper early in the second quarter.
The second half saw Christian Caldera — moments after being crowned homecoming king — score on a 73-yard run, followed by a Jorge Ortiz conversion run, and on a 22-yard scamper that senior Christian Ramirez followed with the first of his two extra points. Caballero added a 16-run scoring run, and Edgar Caldera threw a 10-yard TD pass to senior Marvin Marin.
“Once we get things going, it takes a lot to stop us,” Caballero said. “That showed a lot in our last game (a 43-14 win at South Fork) because we didn’t start off too hot but we got it going in the second half. All the seniors, even some of the sophomore and the juniors— we’ve played with them since Cubs (youth football) so we have that connection and it doesn’t take much for us to get going.”
The Wildcats’ other seniors are Jose Luis Duarte, Neftali Gutierrez, Martin Torres and Juan Vega.
“I want to call out all our seniors. They did really good,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “We went in knowing that this wasn’t going to be one of our most competitive games, but we still approached the game like it was going to be and then we adjusted accordingly.”
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
Christian Caldera quarterbacked the Calistoga High football team as a freshman and sophomore before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Wildcats' 2020-21 season. With football back, he's one of eight seniors on a team that will look to his brother, freshman Edgar Caldera, to quarterback the Wildcats.