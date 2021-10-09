Napa Valley Prep Football: Seniors lead Calistoga past Roseland University Prep, 56-0

CALISTOGA — With the help of sophomore quarterback Edgar Caldera, four of the Calistoga High football team’s eight seniors scored in Friday night’s 56-0 homecoming rout of Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa.

Isaac Garcia ran back the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and fellow senior Christian Caldera ran in the two-point conversion. Later in the first quarter, Garcia caught a 22-yard scoring strike from Edgar Caldera, who shortly after kept for a touchdown and two-point conversion. Yuliani Caballero, a senior, made it 28-0 with a 44-yard scoring scamper early in the second quarter.

The second half saw Christian Caldera — moments after being crowned homecoming king — score on a 73-yard run, followed by a Jorge Ortiz conversion run, and on a 22-yard scamper that senior Christian Ramirez followed with the first of his two extra points. Caballero added a 16-run scoring run, and Edgar Caldera threw a 10-yard TD pass to senior Marvin Marin.