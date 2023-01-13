Napa Valley Prep Football: Seniors ready for Tri-County All-Star Game

Justin-Siena is hosting this year’s ninth annual Tri-County All-Star Game, a showcase for players who were seniors on high school teams this past fall, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dodd Stadium.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

While the hosting Braves have far more players participating than any other Napa Valley school, their White team will be coached by the Casa Grande staff.

Napa Valley players on the White roster are Justin-Siena linebackers Brandon Guiducci and Emrys Davies, defensive backs Trevor L’Esperance and Josiyah “Jojo” Maddalone, and offensive line Giancarlo Capponi; American Canyon wide receiver Sean Yumang and linebacker Ryan Landaverde, and Vintage tight end Matt Ackman and offensive lineman Owen Trethewey.

St. Helena defensive back Charlie Knight and linebacker Jadon Meyer are the only Napa Valley players on the Blue roster.

The game is played to “bring awareness to the 450,000 kids in foster care,” according to its website. “The latest study tells us that there are about 1,200 kids in the system from the Tri Counties of Napa, Marin and Sonoma. Every year our mission is to bring awareness to these kids. We take part of our proceeds and buy backpacks. While it may not seem much to the average person this is huge to a foster kid. Come watch and enjoy your relative or friend one more time in High School but please keep in mind that some foster kids can't even play organized sports because they can't make it to practice consistently.”

Some Napa Valley players had to take time out of their winter sports to practice for and play in the game. Guiducci is in the middle of having another strong wrestling season, and Meyer and Knight are key players for the Saints’ basketball team.

“I am extremely grateful for being selected to play in the 9th annual Tri-County All-Star Game,” said Guiducci. “It’s been a really great opportunity to practice with some of the best players from the Bay Area. Practices have been very fast-paced and competitive. At our first padded practice, the weather seemed to be the toughest test. The rain was pouring down as we were doing a full-go offensive vs. defense session, but it didn’t matter because all of my teammates and I were having a blast.”

Added L’Esperance, “The practices are really fun and I am really grateful for the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game. It has been a great opportunity to meet new people and play football one more time.”

The forecast is for the game to be played in rainy weather on Justin-Siena’s synthetic turf field, but the players have been practicing in the same kind of weather.

“The practices have been super engaging. Everyone is involved and gets a lot of reps. Although the weather has been bad, we’ve all had a lot of fun,” said Emrys Davies. “I was thrilled to hear that we might be playing football in the rain. Some of my favorite memories of my football career were in the rain. So for my last game ever to be in rain, sounds like a lot of fun.”

Email tricountyallstargame@gmail.com for more information.

Today in sports history: Jan. 14 1968: Green Bay Packers win their second straight Super Bowl 1973: Miami Dolphins win Super Bowl, become only undefeated team in NFL history 1990: Joe Montana sets NFL record when he tosses his 30th, 31st postseason TD passes 1990: Denver Broncos advance to their 4th Super Bowl with 37-21 win over Cleveland Browns 2001: Kerry Collins’ 5 TD passes lift New York Giants to their first Super Bowl in a decade 2006: Johnny Weir wins his third straight title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2007: American women just miss World Cup skiing sweep 2012: Alex Smith rallies 49ers past Saints in 36-32 playoff victory 2012: Tom Brady throws for a record-tying six touchdown passes in playoff win 2017: Top-ranked UConn breaks its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory 2017: Dion Lewis first in playoff history to have rushing, receiving and kickoff TD in single game