Napa Valley Prep Football: Shorthanded Wildcats dealt their 1st loss by Stuart Hall, 40-14

SAN FRANCISCO — A few weeks ago, the Calistoga High football team used a strong second half to propel it past a pesky South Fork side, but the Wildcats saw the other side of that coin Saturday afternoon.
After a shorthanded Calistoga squad battled Stuart Hall to a halftime tie at historic Kezar Stadium in Golden Gate Park, the Knights scored 26 unanswered points to pull away for a 40-14 victory and the Wildcats’ first loss of the season.
“This is a learning experience for them and for us coaches,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “We will take this as a blow and work from it. Today didn’t go our way this time, as they all won’t.”
The Wildcats were already not at full strength heading into the contest, as star running back and defensive heartbeat Christian Caldera was out of the game after breaking his left arm last week. Isaac Garcia and Alexis Rios were also unable to play. The three made the trip but in mentorship roles, dressed in street clothes.
Eight-man football can sometimes be all about the numbers, and injuries came early and often for the Wildcats during the game.
Calistoga scored on its first drive, as quarterback Edgar Caldera weaved and bounced his way around the Stuart Hall defense. The sophomore took a keeper around the left side of the offensive line for the first score of the game and a two-point-conversion by Jorge Ortiz pushed the score to 8-0. It would be the only drive where Calistoga would move the ball with ease against the hosts, as Wildcats hopped off the field after most plays with bumps and hard stingers.
“I was worried coming into the game with our injuries, but I knew we could handle it,” Kohler said. “But then after multiple more injuries, as the game went on, I think that was a big factor today. We will just continue to train everybody and just get better overall.”
Stuart Hall is a spread passing team and it had only one target early on, tight end Jake Goodman, to whom the Knights’ first four completions went. The lanky athlete was taller than any Calistoga player and picked up his first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from William Ferguson. Goodman didn’t have anything special in his route running and usually ran the same play, but it continued to work.
The Calistoga offense became sluggish, meanwhile, with a once-open pocket collapsing quickly after two linemen were treated with injuries. The Wildcats bounced up to their largest lead of the evening when Caldera scored on another quarterback keeper with just under six minutes remaining in the half. The two-point-conversion was stopped short and Calistoga had a 14-6 lead.
On the following drive, Ferguson was injured on a keeper and forced out of the game. The senior wouldn’t return, but the Knights had a backup weapon. Tim Rayford entered the contest and made an impact right away for Stuart Hall. The small sophomore was quick, agile, and a pain to take to the ground.
The first major break that went the Knights’ way, however, was on a Rayford pass. After nearly being tackled in the backfield, the lefty hurled up a pass towards the end zone. The fourth-down pass bounced off a Calistoga defender's hands and right into the clutches of the waiting Rhett Sypult for a 28-yard touchdown before a conversion tied the score.
Rayford finished the game 7 for 11 passing for 132 yards and two scores.
The Wildcats had a chance at the end zone to finish off the first half, but Caldera was stopped just short on the final play. The quarterback had 15 carries for 115 yards in the first half, but managed only a net 1 yard on nine touches after halftime.
A positive for the Wildcats was senior Juan Vega. The quick athlete had two interceptions and was used as a running back in the second half, carrying six times for a team-high 24 yards.
“I talk a lot of (smack) at practice with my guys in the secondary and I knew I needed to back it up out there,” Vega said. “They called a touchdown on me early and that really woke me up out there. I needed to step up my game and I did what any defensive back would do and just go get that ball.”
“He was our ball-hawk in the secondary tonight, for sure,” Kohler said. “It was hurtful missing Alexis Rios and Isaac Garcia, but Juan stood up and did a great job.”
The second half was all Stuart Hall.
The Knights took the lead for good on the first drive of the third quarter. After two deep passes, Rayford punched the ball up the middle for a score. Calistoga followed up the Knights’ momentum with a fumble that was picked up by Stuart Hall. The hosts only needed four plays to find the end zone again, as Bo Darwin scored from 1 yard out.
Rayford found Goodman late in the fourth quarter to extend the Knights’ lead to three scores. Calistoga attempted to make the score closer for the final buzzer, but a Caldera pass was picked off by Monty Craig and returned 10 yards for a Stuart Hall touchdown.
The Wildcats got to experience the stadium, which was the college football home of Stanford, Santa Clara, the University of San Francisco and Saint Mary's and the first home of the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. The 1928 high school city championship game drew more than 50,000 fans, still a Northern California record.
“It was really cool to play on this field,” Kohler said. “They got to go into the locker rooms and through the tunnel under the road. The Kezar (Pavilion) basketball court was there and it was really nostalgic to see all of that stuff. We will definitely remember this facility and this game too, as the kids played great.”
Calistoga is scheduled to host Tomales next Friday night.
“We just need to learn from our mistakes and watch film, learn what we did wrong,” Vega said. “Learn from it and practice on it, then just prepare for next week.”
