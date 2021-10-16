Napa Valley Prep Football: Shorthanded Wildcats dealt their 1st loss by Stuart Hall, 40-14

“I was worried coming into the game with our injuries, but I knew we could handle it,” Kohler said. “But then after multiple more injuries, as the game went on, I think that was a big factor today. We will just continue to train everybody and just get better overall.”

Stuart Hall is a spread passing team and it had only one target early on, tight end Jake Goodman, to whom the Knights’ first four completions went. The lanky athlete was taller than any Calistoga player and picked up his first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from William Ferguson. Goodman didn’t have anything special in his route running and usually ran the same play, but it continued to work.

The Calistoga offense became sluggish, meanwhile, with a once-open pocket collapsing quickly after two linemen were treated with injuries. The Wildcats bounced up to their largest lead of the evening when Caldera scored on another quarterback keeper with just under six minutes remaining in the half. The two-point-conversion was stopped short and Calistoga had a 14-6 lead.

Calistoga at Stuart Hall football box score Stuart Hall 40, Calistoga 14

On the following drive, Ferguson was injured on a keeper and forced out of the game. The senior wouldn’t return, but the Knights had a backup weapon. Tim Rayford entered the contest and made an impact right away for Stuart Hall. The small sophomore was quick, agile, and a pain to take to the ground.