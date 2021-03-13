Napa Valley Prep Football: 'Sloppy' Wolves roll past Dragons in opener, 42-6

The Dragons' only score came on a 40-yard run by Junior Dominguez. That play accounted for over half of Sonoma Valley’s total offensive output of 78 yards, all rushing. With American Canyon leading 22-6 in the third quarter, the Dragons appeared poised to make the game closer when Landon Waldrup returned a kickoff 53 yards to the American Canyon 10. The Wolves, however, forced a turnover on downs.

Anderson had two tackles for lost yardage. Liu, Diego Ramirez, Alijah King, George Konoval, and David Garcia each had one. Orin Stockford-Reid recorded a sack and three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards). Toby Bunch added two impact tackles while Konoval, King, Lee, Garcia and Fisher each had one. Lee, Anderson and Konoval each recovered fumbles. Drake Hundley intercepted a pass.

While this amounts to a truncated season since Vine Valley Athletic League teams are playing a league-only schedule, Montante is treating it like he would any other season — as if there were postseason ramifications, in terms of keeping the bar raised.

“Yes, it’s a spring season and we’re developing players,” Montante said. “You have to get them ready for the fall and send your seniors out on a good note, but at the same time it’s not an intramural. You have a high standard and you have to work to that standard every day. You just can’t accept this as a given.”