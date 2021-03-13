Napa Valley Prep Football: 'Sloppy' Wolves roll past Dragons in opener, 42-6

SONOMA — While it goes without saying that kids throughout California were thrilled to be playing on the gridiron again Friday night after fall sports were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Canyon head coach John Montante is not one to treat the spring version of high school football as an exhibition.
As the visiting Wolves defeated the overmatched Sonoma Valley Dragons 42-6 at Arnold Field, Montante saw some things that pleased him but also witnessed enough mistakes to get his team’s attention.
“We were sloppy, but we improved,” he said. “We’re young and we make stupid mistakes, but we’re fixing them. The kids had fun. It was the first taste of competition for a lot of people. It’s been a long time coming to get back out here and play. It was fun for me along with my coaching staff to get out here.”
Rich Barre, Xavier Rivers, Joe Beachum and Joe Lopez are Montante’s assistant coaches.
American Canyon — which Napa High will visit for its season opener next Friday night — outgained the Dragons 296-78 in total yards from scrimmage. Wolves quarterback Vinnie Espejo completed 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Camren Lee and Jordan Fisher were on the receiving end of Espejo’s touchdowns, from 10 and 42 yards, respectively.
Fisher also scored a rushing touchdown from 10 yards away. Kopono Liu paced a ground game that generated 171 yards on 36 carries. Liu accounted for 84 yards on eight carries including touchdown runs of 5 and 15 yards. Ezekiel Anderson scored on a 2-yard run.
The Dragons' only score came on a 40-yard run by Junior Dominguez. That play accounted for over half of Sonoma Valley’s total offensive output of 78 yards, all rushing. With American Canyon leading 22-6 in the third quarter, the Dragons appeared poised to make the game closer when Landon Waldrup returned a kickoff 53 yards to the American Canyon 10. The Wolves, however, forced a turnover on downs.
Anderson had two tackles for lost yardage. Liu, Diego Ramirez, Alijah King, George Konoval, and David Garcia each had one. Orin Stockford-Reid recorded a sack and three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards). Toby Bunch added two impact tackles while Konoval, King, Lee, Garcia and Fisher each had one. Lee, Anderson and Konoval each recovered fumbles. Drake Hundley intercepted a pass.
While this amounts to a truncated season since Vine Valley Athletic League teams are playing a league-only schedule, Montante is treating it like he would any other season — as if there were postseason ramifications, in terms of keeping the bar raised.
“Yes, it’s a spring season and we’re developing players,” Montante said. “You have to get them ready for the fall and send your seniors out on a good note, but at the same time it’s not an intramural. You have a high standard and you have to work to that standard every day. You just can’t accept this as a given.”
With Vintage — which has not lost a game against a VVAL opponent since the league was formed in 2018 — and Napa on the horizon, those miscues committed on Friday will need addressing. The Wolves turned the ball over just once but were flagged for eight penalties totalling 65 yards.
“I’d like to see pad level and assignment recognition improve along with finishing plays,” Montante said. “We started making substitutions quickly in the second half and some guys were confused but that’s to be expected because it’s a young roster and they’re going to get their lumps mentally and physically but the important thing is that these are teachable moments.”
WORTH NOTING
-- Game time was not displayed on the stadium clock but was kept on the field instead.
-- Instead of the customary postgame handshake, both teams saluted each other from across the field after the game.
-- Since Sonoma County was still in the purple tier of COVID-19 restrictions, there were no fans in the stands.
Sonoma Valley JV 8, American Canyon 6
The Wolves’ defense did not give up a score because the lone Sonoma Valley touchdown was a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Spencer Jacobs, who also added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead in the second half.
American Canyon’s touchdown was a 19-yard pass from Shawn Barrow to Elijah DeVera. The two-point conversion failed.
The Wolves’ defense staged a goal-line stand and forced the Dragons to turn the ball over on downs inside the American Canyon 20-yard line. Wolves head coach Ian Anderson was pleased with a number of players but in particular had high praise for middle linebacker Tommy Chau, safety Ojani Castillo and defensive end Wren Ducut. Chau forced and recovered a fumble.
