Napa Valley Prep Football: Smith improved after ‘nicest lineman’ quip

"I want to thank Coach (Ray) Sisemore and Coach (Chris) Meza for introducing me to being a lineman and helping me grow in my first two years of football. They helped me build a foundation and showed me what it is like to be a lineman and football player. Coach (Chris) Yepson created who I am in the weight room, he pushed me and cared for me and my health in the weight room, on the field, and in life. These coaches didn’t only coach me in the sport of football. They also taught me so much about life and being a good person.”

He said being the son of a coach was an advantage, especially when he played freshman football.

“Being new to the game and learning things at practice, I was able to come home and ask him about plays, skills and blocking assignments,” he said. “I think my sophomore year he wanted to watch me and not coach me because he wanted to see me grow and not hear about the coach's son's excuses. That was my first year with him not as my coach or part of the coaching staff of any sport I played, except soccer.

"It was a lot of responsibility to be the son of a teacher and a coach. When people around were doing something that they shouldn't be doing, I couldn’t join in because everyone knew who I was and held me to a different standard. But being early and setting a good example is something I take pride in.”