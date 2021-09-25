Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena answers Willits' first punch, rolls 28-6 in league opener

ST. HELENA — Ian MacMillan wants St. Helena High football team to be self-motivated and consistent, not wait for the opponent to back the Saints into a corner first.

Winless Willits did that Friday night, recovering a fumble on St. Helena’s game-opening possession, moving the ball downfield and grabbing a quick lead.

The Saints responded by scoring on their next two drives and cruising to a 28-6 victory in their North Central League I opener at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

“Right now we are kinda like a wave,” MacMillan said after the Saints improved to 3-1 overall. “We play well, then we don’t play well — kind of sporadic right now. We gotta figure out how to maintain the effort on the field — not for spurts, but for the entire time.”

After the Wolverines (0-4 overall) missed their point-after-touchdown attempt, St. Helena took the ensuing kickoff, held onto the ball, marched down the field, and took a 7-6 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ivan Robledo and first of four PATs by Rehn Bothof.

On their next possession, the Saints drove 47 yards down the field with Spencer Printz scoring on a quarterback keeper from 18 yards out to make it 14-6 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.