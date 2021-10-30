Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena downs Clear Lake for sole possession of first place, 40-14

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High football team, having not played in the two weeks since its battle for sole possession of first place in the North Central League I against Clear Lake was called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program, finally faced them and won convincingly Friday night, 40-14, at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

Senior running back Ivan Robledo scored three touchdowns while senior quarterback Spencer Printz ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to fellow senior Henry Dixon, a 19- yard connection, as the Saints improved to 5-0 in the NCL I and 7-1 overall.

St. Helena can captured its first league title in nearly a decade with a win next week over visiting Middletown.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Saints head coach Ian MacMillan received a water cooler shower from his players in the game’s waning seconds, and then was brought to tears during his postgame speech. He was trying to express his level of pride and happiness for his players at how they have grown together as a team this season and how that maturation process was on full display Friday night. It was a point echoed by each of the Saints’ assistant coaches in the postgame huddle.

MacMillan praised his team for its performance on both sides of the ball, and also acknowledged there were times his team displayed a lack of offensive execution that could have been the byproduct of not being able to play the previous two weeks.

Case in point: The Saints held a 20-0 halftime lead, scoring all of those points over the first 7:14 of the first quarter.

“Obviously, I felt like offensively we shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit,” MacMillan said. “We could have easily had 35 (points) up there in the first half.”

Robledo opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a 6-0 lead. Senior place-kicker Paco Arias missed the extra point, but he got another chance barely a minute later. Printz increased the lead to 13-0 with a 9-yard touchdown run, and Arias added the first of his four extra points on the night. When Printz connected with Dixon less than two minutes later and Arias made it 20-0, a rout appeared to be at hand.

But the Cardinals (6-2, 4-1 NCL I) did not go quietly.

Just 27 seconds into the third quarter, they sliced the deficit to 20-7 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Daskam to senior wide receiver Zane Robinson. Robinson added the extra point, as well. Seconds later, Hank Ollenberger recovered a St. Helena fumble — one of two the Saints lost on the night — and the Cardinals appeared poised to get back in the game.

But the Saints’ defense, which has shown steady improvement throughout the season under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Steve Vargus, snuffed out any hopes of a Cardinals scoring drive by stopping them on fourth and 1 at their own 42-yard line.

MacMillan agreed with the assertion that this was a turning point in the game, enabling the Saints to regain full control. He added if his team is to enjoy success in the upcoming playoffs, that success will likely depend on the play of St. Helena’s defense.

Buoyed by the defense, the Saints’ offense punctuated its ensuing march with a 10-yard touchdown run from Printz and conversion from Arias to give St. Helena a 27-7 advantage.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 27-14 with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Daskam scored from 2 yards out and Robinson added the extra point.

But the Saints put the game out of reach on two touchdown runs by Robledo in the fourth quarter. The first one came from 20 yards out with 9:36 remaining in the game. Just under four minutes later, Robledo scored from 19 yards out. Arias added the conversion to cap the scoring.

Senior Harrison Ronayne, who on offense this season has combined with Robledo to give the Saints the best ground attack in the league, collected St. Helena’s lone turnover with a fumble recovery.