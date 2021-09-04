Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena pulls away from Winters, 35-21, improving to 2-0

WINTERS — With only three days of practice since its season opener, the St. Helena High football team continued to show finesse, power and strength as it downed Winters on the road Friday, 35-21.
Saints head coach Ian MacMillan thought it was a quality win over a strong and very physical Warriors squad (1-1) that had won its season opener the previous Friday over Dixon, 37-24.
“It was a team effort,” he said. “The defense was able to make a couple of stops and the offense was able to keep moving and convert some key third downs.”
The Saints (2-0) were coming off Monday’s 38-0 home shutout of St. Patrick-St. Vincent, which had originally been scheduled to be played the previous Friday in Vallejo but was postponed and moved due to unhealthy air from Northern California wildfires.
“Playing a game on Monday night and having only three days to prepare was a challenge for us, and the kids definitely played really well,” MacMillan said.
With prolific senior running back Ivan Robledo not playing for disciplinary reasons, senior Harrison Ronayne finessed his way past the Winters defense for the game’s first touchdown, which Rehn Bothof followed with the first of five extra points for a quick 7-0 lead. Winters quarterback Matt Moore threw for two touchdowns in the first half, but the Saints’ Keaton Smith had a key interception at the end of the second quarter that allowed the Saints to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
St. Helena defensive coordinator Steve Vargus made some key changes at halftime that allowed the Saints to pretty much control the second half, with seniors Cal Lehman, Henry Dixon and Vincent Altemus leading the unit.
Senior quarterback Spencer Printz finished 6 of 6 passing for St. Helena, which hosts St. Vincent de Paul in a battle of unbeatens at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. The Mustangs (2-0) edged visiting St. Bernard’s of Eureka, 21-20, on Aug. 27 and walloped Delta in Clarksburg on Friday, 48-6.
The St. Helena JV squad also beat Winters, 26-7.
Running the ball down its opponent’s throats and playing sound defense, the St. Helena High football team thumped visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s of Vallejo, 38-0, in its first game in nearly two years.
