Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena pulls away from Winters, 35-21, improving to 2-0

WINTERS — With only three days of practice since its season opener, the St. Helena High football team continued to show finesse, power and strength as it downed Winters on the road Friday, 35-21.

Saints head coach Ian MacMillan thought it was a quality win over a strong and very physical Warriors squad (1-1) that had won its season opener the previous Friday over Dixon, 37-24.

“It was a team effort,” he said. “The defense was able to make a couple of stops and the offense was able to keep moving and convert some key third downs.”

The Saints (2-0) were coming off Monday’s 38-0 home shutout of St. Patrick-St. Vincent, which had originally been scheduled to be played the previous Friday in Vallejo but was postponed and moved due to unhealthy air from Northern California wildfires.

“Playing a game on Monday night and having only three days to prepare was a challenge for us, and the kids definitely played really well,” MacMillan said.