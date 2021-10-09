Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena takes care of business at Cloverdale, 49-6

On the first play, Axell was sacked for a 13-yard loss, followed up by a 2-yard loss on a completed pass. On the next two plays, Axell was running for his life and experienced the same fate, as the quarterback was swarmed by the Saints defense and crushed into the turf.

“Well, we know we're not the biggest, so we have to be faster and we have to stay lower and get leverage on them,” Lehman said. “And we wanted it more, so we had the drive and we kept going. We didn't slow up, and that's really important in big games like this, it's just to not let up.”

The scores kept coming for the Saints, as Robledo grabbed his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 17-yard burst. The senior two-way player finished with seven carries for 94 yards, all in the first half. Harrison Ronayne had the largest rush of the evening, as the running back took a carry 43 yards before the halftime break to push the Saints’ lead to 28-6.

The homecoming floats and royal court couldn’t help the Eagles on the field, as Elguin Flores became the fourth rusher with a touchdown for St. Helena early in the third quarter. Cloverdale tried passing the ball to spark a comeback, but Robledo intercepted Axell’s first pass of the second half and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Printz added a 14-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter to cap the rout.